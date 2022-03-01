EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board on Monday unanimously approved Becky Berg’s contract to be the district’s next superintendent.
Berg was not present for the meeting.
The three-year contract will pay Berg $210,000 during the 2022-23 school year. Her first day will be July 1. The salary will be reviewed in June of each year to ensure it is competitive with the Wenatchee, Walla Walla, Pasco, Kennewick, Richland, Moses Lake, West Valley Yakima, and Yakima school districts.
Berg is now assistant superintendent of the American School of Dubai and has twice previously served as a superintendent in Washington state.
In Washington, the longest contract a school superintendent can receive is three years. Current Superintendent Garn Christensen said districts will “almost always” offer a three-year contract except in cases of interim superintendents or other extraordinary circumstances.
Christensen praised Berg after the board vote.
“Dr. Berg brings leadership and superintendent experience from her time in Eastern Washington, Western Washington and internationally,” Christensen said. “She is known as a skilled and dedicated educator, and leader with a focus on student success.”
Christensen will assist Berg with the transition.
In an email Tuesday, Berg said she will work with the board to draft an entry plan and will continue to implement the district's five-year strategic plan.
"I have a lot to learn about Eastmont, and very much respect Dr. Christensen's leadership, so I am looking forward to working with him as we transition," she wrote. "The details are yet to be worked out, but I guarantee that I will have him on 'speed dial'."
Berg added that she was impressed by the district and how welcoming students and staff were during her visit.
The board chose Berg because of her “wealth of experience, qualifications and expertise,” Board President Whitney Smith said.
“The connections that she built with the staff and community during her visit gave confidence that she could work with the strong leaders the district already has and can inspire continued growth for our district,” she said.
Smith added the district is looking forward to adding on to Christensen’s work.
Berg was one of eight applicants. Two finalists — Berg and Jerry Pugh — visited the district to meet personnel last week. Christensen will retire from the district in June after 14 years leading Eastmont schools.
