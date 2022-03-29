EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board on Monday unanimously approved buying about 2 acres near Eastmont High School for $700,000.
Superintendent Garn Christensen said there are no definitive plans for the land.
The district entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the land’s owner, Robert Lindell, on March 23. The land is on the corner of 5th Street and North Iowa Avenue and an appraisal concluded the purchase is at a fair market value.
The land is currently occupied by a home and orchard. Superintendent Garn Christensen said the district will continue to rent the home until it is developed.
The district first approached the landowners about a year ago.
Funding for Monday’s purchase came from the Capital Projects Fund for the 2021-2022 school year.
Eastmont owns several undeveloped pieces of land in Douglas County:
7.2 acres at 460 9th St. N.E., near the district’s central office, could be the site of an elementary school.
37 acres at 2111 6th St. S.E. could be the site of a secondary school.
Nearly 10 acres on the northeast corner of Grant Road and Perry Avenue North could be the site of a multi-agency bus transportation cooperative.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.