EAST WENATCHEE — Citing concerns with gang activity, the Uvalde, Texas school massacre last week, and advice from local police, the Eastmont School District is increasing security at its schools.
Superintendent Garn Christensen announced the new measures Tuesday evening. The changes include:
All exterior doors, including front entrances to schools, will be locked while school is in session.
Visitors needing to access schools will be greeted by a staff member, required to use a buzzer system or asked to call the front office with phone numbers posted at the school’s entrance.
All schools will provide supervision at primary entry and exit doors during arrival and dismissal times.
Interior classroom and office doors may be left open at an employee's discretion.
Supervisors at the school have been directed to immediately report unrecognized visitors when students are outside, Christensen said in the announcement. Police will be contacted if the visitor is uncooperative.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and East Wenatchee Police Department have increased their presence at district schools through the remainder of the school year. East Wenatchee police have requested extra officers from the Washington State Patrol and Department of Homeland Security, according to Chief Rick Johnson.
The added security is the district’s latest response to gang activity: six weeks ago Eastmont and the Wenatchee School District banned clothing associated with gangs.
Tuesday's announcement came less than 12 hours after two boys, previously expelled by the district, were arrested after they allegedly entered Eastmont Junior High School unlawfully and then fled police.
Last week, a boy was charged with felony harassment after he allegedly threatened to shoot students at the junior high.
It’s unclear if the incident Tuesday or the threats to the junior high last week were gang-related.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.