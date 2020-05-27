EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board decided Tuesday to put its replacement Educational Program and Operation Levy on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot.
The current levy runs through December 2021.
The duration of the levy — with options of one to four years — will be decided at the next meeting, set for June 8. The amount to collect, which will provide an estimated cost to taxpayers, will be decided at the July 13 meeting. All those decisions will culminate in a resolution that must be filed with the Douglas County Auditor by Aug. 4. The proposal, outlining how the money will be spent, also needs to be submitted to the state superintendent’s office for approval.
One of the driving factors for putting the tax proposal on what will be a crowded presidential election ballot is the ability to save on election costs, which are split between all the participating federal, state and local jurisdictions. The estimated cost of putting a measure on the general election ballot is $6,000, compared to $75,000 if the levy is the only item on a special election ballot.
“The difference is about the cost of a teacher’s salary and benefits,” Superintendent Garn Christensen said.
Another factor in putting the measure before voters this fall is it raises its visibility and increases participation.
“Whatever date you pick, there’s always a few who say, ‘I didn’t get a chance to share my opinion,’” Christensen told board members. “But we try to give citizens every opportunity.”
It’s possible, he said, given the economic situation in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdowns, that the levy could get less support at the polls than it has in previous years. It needs 50% approval to pass.
If it fails, the board would still have the option of putting it back on the ballot during the special election in February, with or without changes.