EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board opted for stability Monday — sticking to a tried-and-true formula for the upcoming replacement levy that would help fund educational programs and operations.
The Nov. 3 ballot will include a four-year measure that, if approved, will cost taxpayers about $2.11 for every $1,000 of assessed property value starting in 2022 and continuing through 2025.
That’s the same duration of past levies — the board could choose between one and four years — and the same rate taxpayers paid this year and likely will pay next year, when the current levy expires.
The amount collected, which starts at about $11 million in 2022 and increases to $12.8 million by 2025, is enough to sustain current program offerings and related expenditures without changing the rate, said Cindy Ulrich, the district’s finance director.
Levy funds are used to cover extracurricular activities, student and staff safety and security, art, music, technology and personnel costs beyond what’s covered in the state school funding model.
The total collection the board approved is less than the district could have asked for based on the $2.50 cap approved by the Legislature as part of the new education funding formula that became law after the current levy was approved.
Ulrich said the “weird math” required to collect the maximum allowed by law requires guessing what property values will do in the next few years — a prediction that is more complicated in the wake of COVID-19. If property values are dramatically less than expected, the rate could increase beyond the cap, so the district wouldn’t be able to collect the full amount it had budgeted. If property values climb faster than expected, the district would, in essence, leave money on the table, she said.
“Being fiscally conservative, I’m recommending that we just go back to how we’ve always done it,” she said, “which includes taking the amount we’ve asked for in the past and adding 5% a year.”
If property values drop, the rates could climb, but likely not above the $2.50 cap, she said.
“If that happens, we’re going to have a whole host of other worries,” she said. “I don’t think we’re going to see the double-digit (assessed value) increases we were seeing. I hope we don’t see negative growth. I hope that we can hold steady at 1% or 2%.”
The $2.11 projected levy rate also provides some capacity should the district decide to go out for a technology or transportation levy in the next few years, an option that other districts have started to use.
“I like the approach of keeping it similar to what people are used to paying now,” board member Meaghan Vibbert said, echoing the sentiments of the other board members. “With the unknowns, this seems like the appropriately conservative approach.”
The board is expected to approve a resolution in July and file it with the Douglas County Auditor’s office by Aug. 4, the deadline to submit a proposition for the November ballot.