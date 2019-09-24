EAST WENATCHEE — Parents and the community will be getting into the emergency “rapid evacuation” drills planned at Eastmont schools Thursday and Friday.
The district’s emergency text system to parents will come into play, and volunteers are helping with role-playing scenarios to practice making sure students and staff are accounted for during an off-campus reunification process.
The procedures being rehearsed would be implemented in the case of everything from an active shooter scenario to a gas leak or natural disaster.
The drills are part of the ongoing effort that includes monthly building drills of all types, plus one or two unscheduled drills a year.
The extensive reach of the upcoming “unscheduled” drills prompted a notification to the community to avoid unnecessary alarm.
The drills will run from about 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 to 11:30 a.m. Friday. The schools, though, don’t know when, during that time, their drill is coming.
When the time comes, principals will be asked to do a rapid evacuation, Superintendent Garn Christensen said.
“Once assembled, both student and employee rosters will be checked. Any missing individuals are reported to the Superintendent’s Office at the same time search teams continue to look for the student as well as contact parents to see if by chance the student was checked out or is at a health related appointment,” he said.
Three classes of students then will be chosen to load two buses that will travel to one of three community churches that have offered to be designated emergency shelters.
“Church leadership also volunteer to help during drills to ensure we have access to restrooms, etc. when students are there,” Christensen said.
At the churches, school staff set up a reunification process to practice checking out students as if they were being picked up by a parent or an emergency contact.
“During the drills, we have other employees and sometimes civic volunteers who remove students or employees from a group,” Christensen said. “These students or employees are asked to stay with them, and perhaps hide on campus to test how long it takes a school to determine someone is missing.”
Christensen said parents will get notifications using the emergency text system as part of the system-wide test.
“The text will communicate we are only practicing and it is not a true emergency,” he said.
Parents can still sign up to be on the text notification list at wwrld.us/txtnotification.