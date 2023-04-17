WWorldstock-EastmontHigh 01.JPG
Eastmont High School, August 31, 2022.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District temporarily placed schools on modified lockdown Monday morning due to a threat that circulated on social media.

The threat was later determined not to be credible. The modified lockdown lasted less than 30 minutes.



