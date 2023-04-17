EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District temporarily placed schools on modified lockdown Monday morning due to a threat that circulated on social media.
The threat was later determined not to be credible. The modified lockdown lasted less than 30 minutes.
According to Superintendent Becky Berg, the district was alerted to a threat on a a Facebook group page "that showed a photo of a handgun, and a threat that at 10:00 a.m. students were going to come and shoot people."
Neither the Eastmont School District, nor an individual school, was specified in the threat. Berg said the district has been in contract with the East Wenatchee Police Department, school resource officers and the Wenatchee School District.
Berg said schools were temporarily placed on modified lockdown "on the off chance that it was a real threat." In a modified lockdown, instruction continues as normal, but recess is held inside and movement outside of the building is restricted.
According to Berg, the post appears to be recirculated from a threat in Florida two years ago.
Berg said if a student is responsible for the post, law enforcement will be involved.
Last week, Eastmont was one of 35 school district to receive a threat that was also determined not to be credible. According to an Eastmont Facebook post Monday morning, "no specific school or district was listed by name."
In the post the district outlined the safety procedures the district takes, which includes screening staff and volunteers through background checks, emergency planning and building relationships with students and families, and law enforcement and other local officials.
