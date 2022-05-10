EAST WENATCHEE —The five candidates invited to interview for the open seat on the Eastmont School Board includes one former board member.
The seat opened following Joy Dawe’s March 28 resignation, four months into her four-year term.
Thirteen community members nominated themselves or other registered voters before an April 29 deadline. Following an executive session during Monday’s board meeting, Board President Whitney Smith announced the five finalists are:
Melinda Anantatmula
Daleynn Chapman
Chad Findlay
Steve Piccirillo
Lisa Skagen
John Steward, who ran against Dawe last year and received 49.1% of the vote, was not selected as a finalist. Piccirillo served on Eastmont’s board for eight years, from 2011 to 2019.
One initial candidate, Josh Wood, withdrew his name from consideration last week. No other candidate withdrew prior to Monday's meeting.
The four current board members will interview finalists during an open meeting on May 23. The board plans to vote to appoint a new member then, and the new member will be sworn in on June 13.
The new member will serve through the 2023 election, when they may run for election to complete the remainder of Dawe’s term, which expires in 2025.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.