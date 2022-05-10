Purchase Access

EAST WENATCHEE —The five candidates invited to interview for the open seat on the Eastmont School Board includes one former board member.

The seat opened following Joy Dawe’s March 28 resignation, four months into her four-year term.

Thirteen community members nominated themselves or other registered voters before an April 29 deadline. Following an executive session during Monday’s board meeting, Board President Whitney Smith announced the five finalists are:

  • Melinda Anantatmula
  • Daleynn Chapman
  • Chad Findlay
  • Steve Piccirillo
  • Lisa Skagen

John Steward, who ran against Dawe last year and received 49.1% of the vote, was not selected as a finalist. Piccirillo served on Eastmont’s board for eight years, from 2011 to 2019.

One initial candidate, Josh Wood, withdrew his name from consideration last week. No other candidate withdrew prior to Monday's meeting.

The four current board members will interview finalists during an open meeting on May 23. The board plans to vote to appoint a new member then, and the new member will be sworn in on June 13.

The new member will serve through the 2023 election, when they may run for election to complete the remainder of Dawe’s term, which expires in 2025.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

