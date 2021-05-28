EAST WENATCHEE — Learning mixed with a little bit of fun will be part of an expanded Eastmont Summer Program in 2021.
The Eastmont School District summer school program, typically for K-4 students, is now being expanded to K-12 students and specifically targeting those students who may have fallen behind academically due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that as we try to provide the best instruction to our students — even though we’ve been back full time for a couple weeks — we realize the learning gap is not something we will be able to remediate if we wait until September when the kids return to school,” said Mayra Navarro-Gomez, Eastmont summer school coordinator.
More than anything, she said, the school district wanted to make sure it extended the learning opportunity for the students so long as parents are comfortable with that.
Navarro-Gomez said they tried first to invite those students with known gaps. Then, the summer school opened up to other students. Normal summer school attendance is 100 students. Currently 350 students are registered and it is still growing.
“We did target the population we knew was most at risk and then brought in additional students,” Navarro-Gomez said.
Spencer Taylor, Eastmont’s director of elementary education, said this summer is critical for those students who have fallen behind. He is hopeful everyone follows through and attends every day.
He believes the school district did the best it could teaching remotely and hybrid every other day.
“We did the best job we could but there was no way we could match what our students could learn normally, especially those students a little behind struggling, specifically in reading. This is going to give them some great skills to set them up for success the next school year,” Taylor said.
Summer school is another way for students to earn the credits needed to graduate, said Matt Charlton, assistant superintendent of secondary education. He said they try to intervene early in a student’s high school career — usually in the ninth and 10th grade levels — to keep kids on track.
“We did see some students struggle with the remote learning and hybrid instruction we were offering. Now that we are back in a full time capacity, those students have made progress, but in some cases they did not earn all the credits they should have. This is a way they can make up that progress,” Charlton said. “We have expanded the summer program to make up for the learning loss particularly in groups of our most affected students.”
A key component of the summer program is not just academic enrichment, Navarro-Gomez said, but also the social-emotional wellbeing of students, especially considering the past year dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.
“There is an extension of learning but also opportunities for social-emotional support. We’re not necessarily focusing only on literacy, mathematics and credit retrieval. We’re also taking some time to invest in student’s social-emotional well-being,” she said.
Charlton said it was important to have social-emotional learning and activities — just having the kids together doing some fun activities — particularly the elementary school and middle school level students.
“We’ve really put an emphasis this spring on classroom community and social-emotional learning. We’re going to continue that into the summer,” Taylor said. “We want the kids — not just to learn — but to have fun. We want them to connect with other kids their age. We want to help the mental health side of it as well. Having consistent routines with people you enjoy is really important.”
The summer school program will bring on board 60 teachers along with more than 20 classified support staff and five administrators. Elementary students will be spread out between Lee, Cascade, Kenroy, Grant and Rock Island elementary schools. Middle school students will attend Sterling Intermediate School, junior high students will attend Eastmont Junior High and high school students will attend Eastmont High School.
Summer school runs from June 21 to July 22.