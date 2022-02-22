EAST WENATCHEE — Drawing on experiences from a career spanning Western Washington to the Middle East, superintendent hopeful Becky Berg said Eastmont is a "just right" school district.
Berg fielded pre-screened questions from hot-button social issues to school safety during Tuesday evening's community forum in front of a crowd of roughly 20 people. The event capped a day that took her to buildings and meetings with staff and students throughout the district.
Transgender student issues are a "tough subject" and Berg said the district would rely largely on input from lawyers and other advisory groups. "I want kids to belong."
Berg said civility and inclusivity are at her core, and Critical Race Theory is terminology that's new to her. "Part of learning is discomfort," though there should be "honest moderation."
Berg said COVID "exacerbated" students' mental health and districts should have a well-staffed and well-trained counseling department.
"We have to be courageous enough to have those conversations," she said.
While she said she can't stop bullying entirely, the district would be methodical in attempting to reduce it.
Berg said school safety starts with building design and praised several of the buildings she visited. Safety handbooks and preparation are key, though active shooter drills for students "takes it over the top."
Several times during the forum, Berg said she wants to build relationships with community partners and youth organizations, partnerships she said she's relied on heavily in the past.
On student curriculum, Berg said most material should be standard, though teachers should have some autonomy to be flexible with their lessons.
Berg said districts should be thoughtful and intentional to ensure students with physical or mental disabilities are welcomed in the school setting.
"They shouldn't have to earn their way to the general education classroom," she said.
Berg said multiple times she wants to be visible in the community, learn student names and needs and partake in community events. She also said she would get to know the community and learn more about district needs before implementing wholesale changes.
The second finalist for the Eastmont superintendent job, Jerry Pugh, currently superintendent in Colfax, will visit the district Wednesday, with a community forum at 7 p.m. in the Eastmont Junior High School auditorium. Pugh and Berg were selected from eight applicants and five initial interviews last week.
The Eastmont School Board has scheduled an executive session Wednesday evening and could make a decision at that time, though an announcement may not come until several days later as the board negotiates a contract. The board could opt for a site visit for the candidate's current or former employers.
Board members are currently discussing a salary range for the position.
Current Superintendent Garn Christensen will retire from the district on June 30 after 14 years in the job.