EAST WENATCHEE — Jerry Pugh isn't taking a scattershot approach with superintendent applications. He mainly applied for the top spot in Eastmont due to the district's strong reputation.
"You are very, very fortunate in this district. It's strong," he said at Wednesday evening’s superintendent community forum attended by about 15 people.
The event capped a second day in a row of superintendent candidates meeting with staff and students throughout the district. In the forum, Pugh answered pre-screened questions ranging from culture to finance.
Pugh said a state curriculum for Critical Race Theory does not exist and it's important for students to learn about their country and history. "Some of it is not pretty, some of it is beautiful," though he is not in favor of "finger-pointing" for past events.
He said issues concerning transgender students are a "very volatile situation for some" and that he does not judge students. He also said all students should receive a high-quality education.
While students should be free to practice religion if they choose, Pugh said he believes in the separation of church and state.
"I don't bring my religious beliefs into school," he said.
Throughout the evening, Pugh said while he has high expectations, he's an honest, authentic and approachable leader.
Pugh supports school resource officers, though staff must also be vigilant to ensure safety.
"It comes down to the relationship the school district has with the kids," he said.
Pugh said he budgets conservatively while considering factors like graduation and incoming kindergarten enrollment.
While he would consider altering school start times, Pugh said other factors such as disrupted after-school programs need to be considered.
Pugh praised Eastmont for the number of school counselors and said student mental health is a high priority.
In the event of snow, Pugh said he likes to keep school doors open as much as possible. "I'd cancel school when it's not safe," he said.
In the hypothetical event of an unpopular mandate from the governor, Pugh said it's important to follow the law while also continuing dialogue. "I can't pick which laws to follow and which laws not to follow."
Pugh said community relationships allow for easier passage of school bonds and levies.
In his first 100 days, Pugh would work to get up to speed on the budget, though his work would begin immediately upon selection by developing a transition plan.
Throughout the evening, Pugh had high praise for Eastmont.
"It's a healthy school district, frankly. There's great community support," he said.
Becky Berg, the associate superintendent of the American School in Dubai, met the district Tuesday. Pugh and Berg are the two finalists selected from eight applicants and five initial interviews last week.
The Eastmont School Board held an executive session Wednesday evening to discuss the final interviews, and a decision could come soon. The board could opt for a site visit for the candidate’s current or former employers.
The salary for the position will be between $204,750 and $225,500, board president Whitney Smith said.
Current Superintendent Garn Christensen will retire from the district on June 30 after 14 years.