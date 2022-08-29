EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont students filed into their classrooms Wednesday morning after a roughly 10-week reprieve. Two days prior, new Superintendent Becky Berg outlined her vision for her first year in the district.
The seven-page presentation to the school board previews Berg’s first year and reiterates Easmont’s nine core beliefs and the district's mission, motto and goals.
Berg's personal goals include understanding “how our district’s initiative and priorities are being implemented in each of our schools and departments by our outstanding employees.”
Berg’s first six months as superintendent, through Dec. 31, focus on listening to community members and learning more about Eastmont’s strengths and weaknesses.
“This phase also includes a deep dive into student learning data at all levels, specific program information, financial and other audit reports, and any documentation pertinent to the health of the Eastmont School District,” Berg wrote in the document.
The get-to-know-you phase of Berg's first year will also include plenty of information Berg and the district want to relay to residents on a ballot measure that could shape Eastmont's future for two decades.
In November, voters will be asked to approve a proposed $185 million construction bond, which would fund building renovations throughout the district. The project is the second phase of a plan to overhaul campuses while also constructing several new facilities.
Planning for the project began in the spring, before Berg took over.
As a school employee, Berg cannot campaign for or against the measure, though she has previously stated she looks forward to informing the community about the proposal and the projects it would fund.
After meeting with community groups and the six months of collecting data, the next phase in Berg's first-year plan is “analyzing and synthesizing” the information.
“This stage represents where one turns raw data into usable information,” the document states. “Dr. Berg will examine the data and look for themes and categories. ‘Outlier’ input that may not be shared by multiple sources will also be noted in order to help troubleshoot specific issues.”
The third phase, which will take place from March 1 through June 15, has two purposes: “developing summary report and key findings and broadening sharing the report” and beginning to align “resources to support ongoing successes, and address areas for improvement.”
“It is hoped that this process will help to reassure stakeholders during a transition of leadership and will provide solid input for future strategic goal setting,” the document states. “It will also begin the process of the superintendent building personal professional relationships across the community.”
Berg joins the district when projections show declining enrollment, revenue and expenditures over the next four years.
Following enrollment of 5,933 students in the 2019-20 school year, Eastmont's enrollment dropped to 5,636 for the current school year. By the 2025-26 school year, Eastmont projects to experience a 300-student drop to 5,308.
Eastmont's 2022-2023 budget calls for $98.7 million in revenue and $102.3 in expenses. By 2025-26, this declines to $94.3 in both enrollment and expenses.
During the current school year Eastmont employs 715 FTE staff, which the district projects to decrease by 30, to 685, by the 2025-26 school year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone