EAST WENATCHEE — About 84% of parents of younger Eastmont School District students are somewhat to very satisfied with hybrid learning, a new survey says.
And 74% were somewhat to very satisfied with remote learning, according to the survey of more than 400 parents of students in kindergarten through fourth grade, said Spencer Taylor, Eastmont’s executive director of elementary education.
Taylor on Monday briefed the Eastmont School Board about the survey.
“A lot of feedback, they just wanted their kids back full-time in school,” Taylor said. “ The feedback that pickup and drop-off lines were a problem. Since then, there has been a dramatic improvement. Each school has changed processes to make that go more smoothly.”
Some parents also said it was problematic to arrange for transportation during the middle of the day, Taylor said.
“A lot of parents want more (remote learning). A lot of parents say it is too difficult to manage on top of everything they have going on with their jobs and life in general,” Taylor said.
The district also asked parents about its method of checking on the health of students. Called attestation, the process has each student show a staff member a piece of paper indicating he or she is healthy. Then, a temperature check is done. Taylor said 89% were somewhat to very satisfied with this process.
He said it is very efficient.
“There are several families that want to do it electronically and we have the capability to do it electronically. The challenge is, it takes time for our staff to look it up. We want to check the kids before they get to the classroom. It could really slow down the process. We’re going to look into that to see if we can do that in an efficient manner,” Taylor said.
General comments were mostly in appreciation for the staff, he said. Many comments were concerned about a loss of learning. Taylor said there were a few questions about having kids on campus when the COVID rates are higher than have ever been.
Taylor said the district takes the survey information and sends it to each elementary principal with a summary and specific comments about their school.
Another survey was conducted with middle school parents, asking them about how remote learning was for their students and families. Matt Charlton, executive director of secondary education, said he received 416 responses. Middle school is fifth, sixth and seventh grades.
“About 66% of the parents responded that it was going well. The most common comments were they noticed and appreciated a change from the spring of 2020. They saw the teachers were making accommodations for their child to succeed but their student needed to be back in person,” Charlton said.
The second question was how you would rate the responsiveness of the intermediate school staff, administration, and office support? Charlton said 84% gave a score of 8,9 or 10 on a scale of 1-to-10 which he thought was really good.
The question Charlton thought was most telling was: In the future, when allowed to return more students to campus, how comfortable are you having your student returning?
“61% gave a score of 8,9,10. That was different than the junior high survey (eighth and ninth grades). Some were saying we need kids to go back. We need social, emotional support. Others were saying, given the recent increases in COVID cases, they have concerns about timing, suggesting we wait until after the holidays,” Charlton said.
The last question, Charlton said, is about transportation. He said they wanted to get an idea of how many students are going to ride the bus. The survey found 44% would ride a private vehicle, 44% on a bus, and the rest would walk.
“We are contacting each middle school family to ask them, is your child ready to come back when we get the green light when it is safe to do so? Will they be coming back to a hybrid live or will you want remote school?” Charlton said. “We’re really just trying to prepare so when Superintendent (Garn) Christensen, the board, and the health district gives us the green light, we put in our action plans.”