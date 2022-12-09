Eastmont trap shooting team takes aim

From left, Riggan Schwab, senior; Aiden Phillips, freshman; Maylynn Pipkin, 8th grade; and Aubrey Atkinson, freshman, take their turns shooting at clay targets thrown in the air from a bunker at the Wenatchee Gun Club in Douglas County Wednesday. The Eastmont FFA club meets every Wednesday to practice trap shooting. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
NCW — Tucked into the hills off Highway 2, Riggan Schwab steadied her shotgun, the snow-dusted scenery serving as a backdrop to the Wenatchee Gun Club on a chilly Wednesday afternoon.
Three years ago, Schwab, Eastmont FFA president, approached her dad about joining the Eastmont FFA trap shooting team, which her dad agreed to without hesitation. For Schwab, she was hooked from the start.
"The first day there, best decision I've ever made," she said. In her first year of shooting, she practiced twice a week, eager to pick up tricks from other, more experienced, shooters.
Now, she stood in a line of five, waiting for her turn through the cycle. Each team member takes five shots before rotating to the next of five spots.
"Pull!" she yelled, as a bright orange clay disk was fired on an unpredictable course down range. As she aimed, Schwab tracked the target from the trap house, pulled the trigger, and followed through while the target fell out of the sky.
Schwab was one of roughly a dozen Eastmont students on the range Wednesday afternoon. Each has a different level of experience, but they follow the same mantra: positivity, regardless of whether a shooter hit the target.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Riggan Schwab, senior; Aiden Phillips, freshman; Maylynn Pipkin, 8th grade; and Aubrey Atkinson, freshman, take their turns shooting at clay targets thrown in the air from a bunker at the Wenatchee Gun Club in Douglas County Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The Eastmont FFA club meets every Wednesday to practice trap shooting. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Eastmont High School's newest resource officer Isaac Cooper talks about trap shooting with Nolan Wilms, Aiden Phillips, and Barrett Snell before joining them with a borrowed shotgun Wednesday at the Wenatchee Gun Club.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont FFA President Riggan Schwab leaves the Wenatchee Gun Club clubhouse to begin a round of trap shooting Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, during their weekly practice. She started in the sport three years ago.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Aubrey Atkinson, Maylynn Pipkin, Morgan Martin, and Riggan Schwab take turns shooting at clay pigeons during an FFA trap shooting practice Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Wenatchee Gun Club.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont FFA President Riggan Schwab, center, and other students wait in the Wenatchee Gun Club's clubhouse for their turn to trap shoot during practice Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Riggan Schwab, senior; Aiden Phillips, freshman; Maylynn Pipkin, 8th grade; and Aubrey Atkinson, freshman, take their turns shooting at clay targets thrown in the air from a bunker at the Wenatchee Gun Club in Douglas County Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The Eastmont FFA club meets every Wednesday to practice trap shooting. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Eastmont High School's newest resource officer Isaac Cooper talks about trap shooting with Nolan Wilms, Aiden Phillips, and Barrett Snell before joining them with a borrowed shotgun Wednesday at the Wenatchee Gun Club.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont FFA President Riggan Schwab leaves the Wenatchee Gun Club clubhouse to begin a round of trap shooting Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, during their weekly practice. She started in the sport three years ago.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Aubrey Atkinson, Maylynn Pipkin, Morgan Martin, and Riggan Schwab take turns shooting at clay pigeons during an FFA trap shooting practice Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Wenatchee Gun Club.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont FFA President Riggan Schwab, center, and other students wait in the Wenatchee Gun Club's clubhouse for their turn to trap shoot during practice Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Some, like Morgan Martin, joined the team to spend more time with friends. Only in her second year, Martin said while there's a learning curve, it's never dull.
"It's something exciting that I get to do every week or so," she said.
Others, like Aiden Phillips, jumped at the chance to fire a gun through a school program.
"Out of all of the school sports, this is the best," he said.
Phillips said he felt at ease almost immediately at the range.
"Even though I wasn't hitting them, I felt comfortable," he said. Phillips said he began to hit the targets after about a week of practice.
Anyone at the school can join, though each shooter on the team must pass Washington's hunter education training through the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Students can also access one of two club shotguns if they don't have their own, though they must provide their ammo. During a typical Wednesday, that's two boxes.
Jeff DeJarnett, the team's head coach, said shooting can be an adjustment.
"Once they've shot a few, they get used to it," DeJarnett said.
But, team members remain positive and supportive of each other.
"This is a very, very close-knit group," he said.
The team travels throughout Central and Eastern Washington to different competitions. A state championship is held yearly at the end of April at the Wenatchee Gun Club, which can draw in several hundred students from around the state.
While students waited for their next shot, DeJarnett circled, offering tips to improve aim and accuracy. But sometimes, simplicity is best.
Phillips said the best piece of advice he's received while shooting is to "stop thinking about it."
Wednesday's practice brought out Eastmont's recently-appointed School Resource Officer Isaac Cooper, who borrowed a shotgun and shot a round.
The club meets beginning in September and will meet each Wednesday with the school through the end of April, except for exceptionally stormy days.
The activity is a bit unique compared to other typical school-sponsored sports, though the team members are just as enthusiastic about their craft.
"It's very fun," Phillips said. "It's a lot better than going to baseball or soccer or football."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone