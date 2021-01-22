EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont middle school students came back to school this week on a hybrid schedule. That is grades five, six, and seven.
Unlike Wenatchee, which is on an AM-PM schedule, Eastmont is on an A-B schedule which means half the kids come one day and half the kids come the next day.
Some kids will get two days a week, some kids will get three days a week of in-person instruction and they also receive remote instruction on their off days.
Matt Charlton, Eastmont executive director of secondary education, said they looked at both models and thought A-B would work better.
“Transportation and the ability to offer that midday bus route was a factor. We’ve had a shortage in our transportation driver pool, which we are building. We looked at the next best alternative getting kids back,” Charlton said. “We like this schedule and we’re able to maximize instruction in this way.”
Clovis Point Intermediate School Principal Amy Dorey said it was amazing having the kids back this week. She was scared of chaos, but everything went smooth.
“The check in process, the attestation process — we took their temperatures. We have paw prints painted all over the school, so they know they are 6 feet apart, know where to walk and where to stop,” Dorey said. “They’ve kept their masks on. We give them masks breaks. It has gone great. I’m exhausted.”
On Monday, junior high (grades 7 and 8) and high school students (grades 10 through 12) will be coming back on those alternating days. Charlton said staff has been busy preparing for their return, putting in the safety protocols, thinking about how to receive students in the morning, going through the attestation process.
Charlton said that needs to be done in a meaningful but streamlined way. Lunches are going to be a challenge. One reason Wenatchee decided against the A-B schedule was due to students coming together for lunch.
“In each building, we have lunches spread out throughout a lot of different spaces instead of one big lump of kids in a cafeteria,” Charlton said. “We try to mitigate the risk when a person has their mask off. We have students seated 6 feet apart or further. We try to have kids not directly facing each other, so the chances of transmission are reduced.”
Dorey said she was nervous about the lunch rotation but it has gone well.
“I bring four classes down to eat at a time, maybe 40 or 50 kids,” she said.
Most of all, Dorey said the kids are glad to be back in school.
“You can’t see the smiles but their eyes are lighting up. One kid said, ‘Mr. Dorey, it’s so nice to see people outside of my own family,’” Dorey said.