EAST WENATCHEE — What would $185 million pay for, anyways?
For the Eastmont School District, it would cover the consolidation of 39 exterior doors at Rock Island Elementary into a single entry point, new mechanical infrastructure and replacing 13 portable classrooms with a new building wing at Sterling Junior High, among a series of other projects.
In the lead up to November's election, district personnel want voters to know exactly how money from Eastmont's largest bond proposal ever would be spent.
The district is ramping up information efforts, complete with a dedicated website, planned information sessions and a 49-slide presentation on the website, on the $185 million construction bond residents of the district will vote on this November.
New Superintendent Becky Berg is also involved on the information blitz.
The public is invited to an informational presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Kenroy Elementary School cafeteria, where Berg and other administrators will focus on the elementary school projects. A second presentation for secondary PTOs, booster clubs and parents is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Eastmont Junior High Auditorium.
A district website, wwrld.us/Bond, features a tax calculator, information on the first phase of projects, the election and the presentation slideshow.
Some funds from the proposed bond would be used to upgrade several athletic facilities, including improvements to the track, soccer and football fields, renovated tennis courts and a “softball complex” at the high school.
Eastmont would also build a multi-agency bus transportation cooperative on nearly 10 acres on the northeast corner of Grant Road and Perry Avenue North that the district already owns.
Several presentation slides highlight district facilities upgraded through prior bonds and levies.
The construction of Eastmont Junior High and Clovis Point was funded through a 2001 bond, extensive renovations of Sterling Junior High, Eastmont High School and Grant Elementary were paid for through a 2010 bond, and the 2016 levy funded 20 classrooms and four cafeterias at the district’s elementary schools.
The election is Nov. 8. To pass, at least 60% of voters will need to approve the plan.
