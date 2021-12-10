EAST WENATCHEE — Following defeat in November’s election, Eastmont School Board President Annette Eggers leaves her position Monday after 16 years.
“When I came onto the board, things in Eastmont were not good,” said Eggers, who was first elected in 2005. “My first two years all I did was listen and ask questions. We had to identify the issues of why there was so much turmoil.”
Employees picketed during union negotiations. The district was financially in the red. Union groups passed votes of no confidence against the previous superintendent.
Even at schools in the district, rulebooks and fees varied wildly while building appearance and design had little consistency.
“It was so important for us that we became more the same than different,” Eggers said. “And if a child had to move from one elementary school to another, it was more the same than different.”
During her time, Eggers said she worked to build relationships and get the district in better financial shape. She participated in hiring Superintendent Garn Christensen in 2007, who she called “a gift to Eastmont.” She also worked to build a sense of Eastmont pride.
“When we can have a 15-minute board meeting, and we can acknowledge everyone one of our staff at each of their buildings, and we can have an amazing graduation and we can not have fighting,” Eggers said. "You know what? We’ve done a good job.”
Eggers’ departure comes during a time of transition. Jason Heinz (who won Eggers' seat) and Joy Dawe will be sworn-in Monday to the five-member board. Christensen retires in June. Long-time administrative staff members, Cindy Ulrich, executive director of financial services, and Vicki Trainor, executive director of human resources, will also soon leave.
Eggers credits both Trainor and Ulrich in helping move the district forward. Part of her concern is the lessons learned during her early years on the board will be forgotten.
“Will the stories stop being told?” Eggers said. “And even though they were of hard times, they were of important times.”
Eggers said it’s important for new board members to take advice from senior members, and to “know where we were.”
It’s also critical to find a superintendent that will continue Eastmont on its current path, she said.
Christensen said he wanted to give Eggers a “giant thank you for serving the students in our district and community. ... She has always valued every student and worked hard to make Eastmont a good place for both students and educators."
As the district adapted to COVID-19, Eggers said her priority was getting kids back in school as quickly as possible. While classes remained remote, the district brought teachers back to buildings to provide a sense of normalcy.
“There was a lot of work put into it, but we did it,” Eggers said. “Right after spring break, we were back to school, full time, every day, for every one of our kids who wanted to be in school.”
Scrutiny and controversy grew over school curriculums, too. She said while discussions on appropriateness have always happened, recent conversations became increasingly political.
Not every decision the board made was popular. Some parents objected to mask mandates. Criticism, though, is not new. In past years, building remodels and construction were criticized for perceived opulence. The renaming of Robert E. Lee Elementary School to Lee Elementary School was also difficult, Eggers said.
By building community trust and transparency, the board helped the district weather tough times. Eggers said the pride she remembers from her own time at Eastmont High School has returned.
“There was just this feeling of ‘we are Eastmont,’” Eggers said. “And we are Eastmont now again.”