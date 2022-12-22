WENATCHEE — Research has shown that reading on grade level by the third grade is a crucial step in the development of students. Students who fail to do so have lower high school completion rates and a higher risk of dropping out.
The Wenatchee School District’s new strategic plan includes six outcomes for students, including the ability to reach this benchmark and “continue to grow their skills, knowledge, and abilities throughout their education.”
At Lewis & Clark Elementary, teachers and administrators hope to encourage strong reading habits through community partnerships. Desiree Schmidt, a reading interventionist at the school, said the school receives additional funding from the Learning Assistance Program and Title funding, among others.
Schmidt said the money can be used in “creative ways” to support students.
“Those are dollars beyond the basic education allocation, which pays for things like classroom teachers,” Schmidt said.
One event funded through the additional money was a family reading night at Lewis & Clark, which Schmidt said focused on informing families “about the supplemental funding services” available at many schools in the district.
During the Nov. 15 event, roughly 75 students and their families traveled from station to station for different reading-based activities, which included a reading station with Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle.
The school also partnered with the Chelan County Sherriff's Office, Stage Kids, and the school’s PTSA, which Schmidt said helps build a connection between the school and the community.
At the school, students also receive specialized instruction, known as I-time, for 30 minutes to focus on their specific reading needs.
“One of the biggest things that we can accomplish as school leaders is to really make our schools a welcome place, where people know what’s going on, and they’re excited to link arms with us to support our students,” she said. “We want people to feel, not just our students and our parents but our community, we want the community to know what’s going on in our schools.”
Those connections, both outside and outside of the home, are key to students development, Schmidt said.
“I try to send home the message that the families' attitude, and the things that they say related to school and learning and such, have a significant impact on how the child responds,” she said. “And so we do want those experiences to be positive.”
Schmidt said she hopes to organize similar events in the future.
