WENATCHEE — Research has shown that reading on grade level by the third grade is a crucial step in the development of students. Students who fail to do so have lower high school completion rates and a higher risk of dropping out.

The Wenatchee School District’s new strategic plan includes six outcomes for students, including the ability to reach this benchmark and “continue to grow their skills, knowledge, and abilities throughout their education.”



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?