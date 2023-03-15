School Pic 2.jpg

Cashmere High School.

 Provided photo

CASHMERE — The use of 14 water faucets in Vale Elementary, Cashmere Middle School and Cashmere High School has been discontinued after four rounds of testing indicated elevated lead levels.

The Cashmere School District is currently developing a remediation plan for the sites.



What's NABUR?