Ellensburg teacher is helping keep Indigenous language alive after school

ELLENSBURG — Sia Aronica is a Spanish teacher at Morgan Middle School, and has been learning the Ichishkíin language since 2018. Though she admits she is a long way from being fluent, she knows the importance of keeping the Ichishkíin language alive. It’s why she’s teaching Indigenous language and culture to students after school in Ellensburg.
“Our language is so embedded in our culture, and it is endangered,” Aronica said. “If we don’t teach it and if we don’t start revitalizing it, we will lose it.”
The Yakama language called Ichishkíin, also referred to as Sahaptin, is spoken by the Yakama people in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Aronica said the base language didn’t reach past the Columbia River and didn’t make its way to Idaho until modern transportation was common.
Ichishkíin is an endangered language, with fewer than 150 people speaking it, according to the University of Oregon, though there are more people who can communicate to some degree. One teacher and elder is Virginia Beavert of Toppenish, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. She helped write an Ichishkíin dictionary and has worked with linguists and students in the region to teach the language to others.
The Ellensburg School District recently named a new elementary school after Ida Nason Aronica, who was a member of the Kittitas band who died in 1992. She was the great-granddaughter of Chief Owhi, and a food-gatherer, horse-racer, storyteller and proponent of education. She was fluent in many dialects, including Ichishkíin.
Sia Aronica is Ida Nason Aronica’s granddaughter. Sia Aronica said she didn’t learn the language from her grandmother, who died when she was in high school, because she didn’t realize how important it was. Eventually, she was old enough to appreciate the value of language but had trouble finding a place to learn.
“Unless you lived on the reservation, you couldn’t get a language class because they don’t offer them here,” Aronica said. “A lot of times the classes that were offered were offered during a time of day that, if you had a job, you can’t get to it. Classes were harder to get, and the technology wasn’t there that could get them out.”
In 2018, Aronica was given the opportunity to go to the University of Oregon and learn from professor Regan Anderson, who was mentored by Beavert.
One of the challenges of revitalizing an endangered language is bringing it forward into the modern era. For example, there is no Ichishkíin word for car, drive or text message, because those things didn’t exist when the language was routinely spoken. So, Ichishkíin experts have met to decide how the language can include these new words.
Aronica’s students are still learning the basics of the language. Sessions are held after school at Morgan Middle School, once a week and all students from grades 6-12 are welcome. The class is two sessions through the five-session program, but they are off for spring break. Students will pick up where they left off when they return, finishing the final three sessions. The program will be offered again later in the year for other students who want to learn.
The current sessions boast 14 students, and classes are capped at 20. Students include young people with a variety of different backgrounds, although many of the kids are from Indigenous cultures from the Northwest. Aronica’s own daughter, Magi, is an eighth-grader and is attending classes with her peers.
The sessions don’t focus only on learning the language, but the culture. This set of sessions has a focus on bead art, with the help of artist Shawn Spendiff, a beading expert.
“I have a fear of extinction of some of these skills, so because of that I’m here,” Spendiff said. “If one or two (kids) that are into beading that they get to the point where they go on into mastering beading, I will be just thrilled.”
Aronica hopes that a few students enjoy the artwork and the culture enough to take it home with them, and keep the skills alive and teach them to future generations.
“One of the big things about our culture is that when we learn skills, we pass them on,” Aronica said.