WENATCHEE — Early projections show that enrollment in the Wenatchee School District will decrease by 90 additional students in the fall, continuing the trend the district has seen for nearly a decade. The decrease represents about 1.3% of the district's student population.
The figure comes from Sean Fitzgerald, the district's executive director of business and finance, during Tuesday's school board meeting. The district has long cited the closure of the Alcoa aluminum plant, declining birth rates and COVID pandemic as factors that contribute to the decline.
"These projections are preliminary, and will be updated as more data becomes available," Fitzgerald said. "I will say, this is a conservative estimate, since enrollment is our primary driver of revenue."
With the drop comes a decrease in state funding, which has resulted in an ongoing effort to decrease staffing levels in the coming years.
During the current school year, the district is up 33 full-time equivalent students compared to the budgeted amount, but down 57 FTE compared to last year.
During the meeting, incoming Interim Superintendent Kory Kalahar said a majority of the students currently enrolled in the Wenatchee Internet Academy, which the district opted to close as part of a minimum $8 million in budget reductions, have opted to remain the district.
"The majority of students from WIA have chosen to go to Valley Academy," Kalahar. "The other students, some of them choose to go back to a brick and mortar school. But that was the majority of the group ... overwhelmingly, students are looking for a Wenatchee School District-operated online option, and we have that for them. So that was good news."
Fitzgerald also briefed the board on some of the developments from the 2023 legislative session, which ended Sunday. Among the updates are that districts will see an increase in special education funding, while the methodology for transportation funding will remain the same.
