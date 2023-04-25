230322-newslocal-budgetexplainer 01.jpg

The Wenatchee School District administration building at the corner of Sunset Avenue and Third Street on March 16.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Early projections show that enrollment in the Wenatchee School District will decrease by 90 additional students in the fall, continuing the trend the district has seen for nearly a decade. The decrease represents about 1.3% of the district's student population.

The figure comes from Sean Fitzgerald, the district's executive director of business and finance, during Tuesday's school board meeting. The district has long cited the closure of the Alcoa aluminum plant, declining birth rates and COVID pandemic as factors that contribute to the decline.



