ENTIAT — Not too cold, not too hot and no more working around a leaky roof.
That’s what’s in store next year for Entiat students, teachers and staff with the anticipated completion this summer of $6 million worth of improvements approved by voters Feb. 11.
The election results, certified Friday by the Chelan County Auditor’s Office, show the 20-year bond measure passed with 61% of the vote, up from early election results of 58.3%. It needed 60% to pass.
“We are very happy with the 61% final tally,” Superintendent Miles Caples said Monday. “We were optimistic from election night, as it was very close. When the first batch of ballots came in (Feb. 14) and pushed the tally to over 60%, we were obviously thrilled and remained optimistic that it would hold based on what our bond counsel said historically takes place.”
The district didn’t jump to any conclusions, though, waiting for the final count. Caples described it as a holding pattern.
Now it’s full-steam ahead — or will be as soon as this school year ends.
“We already have our project ready to go,” he said. “Construction will begin as soon as school is out and should be complete by the time students return in the fall.”
The district is working with Willdan Performance Engineering, the design team and contractor. The project includes:
- A new roof on middle/high school, locker rooms, gyms and elementary school.
- Heating, ventilation and air conditioning for the middle/high school, locker rooms, gym and office area.
- New double pane windows in the middle/high school.
It does not include remodeling or reconfiguring, Caples said, and the project is being entirely funded by the bond, without any state matching money.
It’s the second part of a phased plan that started in 2013 with the passage of a $5.6 million bond that funded the remodel and reconfiguration of the elementary school wing, added a new cafeteria and improved the parking lot and student pick-up and drop-off area.
The new bond is expected to cost taxpayers $1.09 for every $1,000 of assessed value each year starting in 2021.
The district’s four-year educational programs and operation levy, which also was on the ballot also passed — with 63.5% “yes” votes. It required 50% approval to pass. It is expected to cost taxpayers $1.42 for every $1,000 of assess property value.