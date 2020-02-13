ENTIAT — The fate of Entiat School District’s 20-year, $6 million bond awaits Friday’s final ballot count by the Chelan County Auditor’s Office.
As of Tuesday night, the ballot measure had received 58.3% “yes” votes, just short of the 60% needed to pass, with 260 votes for the measure to 186 against. If no additional “no” votes are counted, it would take another 19 “yes” votes to push it over the top.
Whether that many ballots remain left to count is not yet known, but Entiat Superintendent Miles Caples is not jumping to conclusions.
“At this point, with how close the numbers are, we are waiting for the count tomorrow afternoon before making any plans,” he said Thursday. “At that point if we are still below the threshold then the board will discuss options and make a decision on how to proceed.”
The district’s four-year educational programs and operation levy, which was also on the ballot, received 58.98% voter approval. It required 50% approval to pass.
Proceeds from the proposed bond focuses attention on the high school/middle school with a new roof, insulation, heating and air conditioning systems, and windows.
It’s the second part of a phased plan that started in 2013 with the passage of a $5.6 million bond that funded the remodel and reconfiguration of the elementary school wing, added a new cafeteria and improved the parking lot and student pick-up and drop-off area.