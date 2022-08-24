EAST WENATCHEE — Music. A bubble machine. Happy New Year hats. All an effort by the 68 staff members at Lee Elementary to welcome the school’s 541 enrolled students to the first day of school on Wednesday morning.
Students began to arrive right around 8 a.m., some even earlier, in preparation for the 8:35 a.m. start time.
“If we have enthusiasm and love what we’re doing, it’s just going to flow down to the kids,” said Principal Jamea Connor.
That’s why a staff member greeted each student, and their family members, as they arrived. Pets are kept in mind, too, with staff members stocked with treats for students’ four-legged friends.
The routine is familiar for Connor, who has worked seven first days as Lee’s principal, but it doesn’t make it any less exciting. Like students, she excitedly takes the first day of school photo each year. She also texts Lee’s retired teachers to invite them back for the all-hands-on-deck effort.
“It takes all of us to get people where they need to be,” Connor said in the school’s bustling front office.
Planning for the school year begins early, Connor said, and the hope is to get things squared away before students and their families arrive.
“You start preparing for the new school year in April,” she said. “There’s a lot to do during the summer.”
For second grade teacher Jessica Bradshaw, a primary agenda item is to begin building a relationship with her 23 students.
“It’s really exciting,” Bradshaw said. “It’s very busy for the students.”
Across the district, Eastmont welcomed roughly 6,000 students back on their first day. East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson, who made a brief appearance at Lee before heading to Cascade Elementary, said there were no issues at either the junior highs or the high school where classes had already begun.
Increased security efforts implemented toward the end of the last school year are still in effect at Lee. All exterior doors are locked, and guests must ring a bell and manually get let in by a staff member.
Eastmont hopes to add a buzzer system at all schools in the future.
At Lee, the increased measures didn’t seem to impact the enthusiasm.
The roughly half-hour of excitement leads to 8:35 a.m. when the bell rings and students take their seats for the first of 180 days of learning.
“Then, it actually kind of calms down for us in the office for a bit,” Connor said.
But not for long, as Connor begins to manually count the students at school later in the morning.
After Wednesday, Eastmont students will return to their schools 179 more times during the 2022-23 school year. Wenatchee students return to the classroom on Aug. 30.
