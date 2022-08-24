Purchase Access

EAST WENATCHEE — Music. A bubble machine. Happy New Year hats. All an effort by the 68 staff members at Lee Elementary to welcome the school’s 541 enrolled students to the first day of school on Wednesday morning.

Students began to arrive right around 8 a.m., some even earlier, in preparation for the 8:35 a.m. start time.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

