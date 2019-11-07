WENATCHEE — Parents — and anyone who works with children — are invited to learn about adolescent depression and get tips on how to help at a free event at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the LocalTel Event Center at Pybus Public Market.
A panel of experts from Columbia Valley Community Health, Columbia Pediatrics and the Wenatchee School District will talk about:
- What depression looks like and how to recognize it
- How to engage a child in a conversation about it
- The need to normalize seeking treatment when necessary
- Signs and symptoms of “Digital Dementia”and “Gaming Disorder”
- Why are screens/games so addicting?
- The iGen, why today’s super-connected kids are growing up less rebellious, more tolerant, less happy and completely unprepared for adulthood
- How to find balance
- Ways to minimize depression and maximize feelings of happiness
- Tangible things we can do to become happier and more resilient to depression
The panel speakers include:
- Columbia Pediatrics’ Dr. Jerry Crawford, M.D., who has more than 30 years of experience in pediatric medicine.
- Aaron MacKenzie, counselor at Washington Elementary School, with more than 20 years of school counseling experience
- Abigail Shepherd, Ph.D, a licensed mental health counselor at CVCH
Each will make a presentation, followed by time to answer audience questions. Seating is limited, so registration is recommended. For more information, go to wwrld.us/2WWS8Tc.
The event is part of the Pybus University offerings this quarter.