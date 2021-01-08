WENATCHEE — Wednesday’s polarizing events at the Capitol will be looked at and studied by college students and historians for decades. It was a moment unlike any other in our nation’s history.
But if you’re a high school history teacher, how do you talk about the event with students?
As a rule of thumb, teachers aren’t supposed to — and largely don’t — express their personal opinions on political matters with students. It’s a faux pas that can lead to a phone call from an angry parent and a dressing down from an administrator. But you have to say something, right?
As rioters scaled walls, overran Capitol police, stormed Congress, smashed windows and planted explosives, it was lunchtime at Wenatchee High School. The social studies teachers, who often eat together while remaining socially distanced, watched everything unfold as they munched on leftovers and ham sandwiches.
“We were all seeing it together and the question was, ‘Oh my gosh, how do we approach this topic with students,’” said Emily Wilson, a fifth-year world history and leadership teacher. “Especially with such a polarizing political climate where you can be speaking factually and be taken to be leaning one way or another. It’s super hard to even talk about what’s going on, but basically, my approach was to let students lead with questions and lead discussions.”
Questions generally focused on why this had happened and if Wednesday was at all normal. For most students, this may have been the first election cycle they’ve paid attention to.
Wilson said some students understood the significance of what was going on and wanted to talk for nearly an hour, while others felt exhausted and just wanted to get on with class.
“We focus on sourcing skills and corroboration so I just tried to hit that home and encouraged them to keep up with what’s going on,” Wilson said. “But also to check multiple sources and check where they are coming from. I think they started to grasp the significance because we took time to talk about it in class and I told them this was not normal and these photos that they’re seeing online will be in history books in the future.”
No one has broken into the Capitol since the British army in 1814, when it marched into Washington and burned the Capitol, White House and other local landmarks. But that was a foreign army, not a group of American citizens.
Brandon Harle, who teaches current world problems (CWP) and is in his 18th year at Wenatchee, said he generally keeps a variety of news websites on tabs so he can share current information with his students.
“I recognize my role is to be someone that facilitates information,” Harle said Thursday evening by email. “News that is coming in that fast is often limited, and initially (there is) much speculation/inaccuracy. So, I try to provide facts that can add some sense to the issues … it is my job to offer accurate, fact-based information for my students. It is not our job to offer editorials/opinion, nor should it be.”
“I feel I am overly cautious and keenly aware about coming across as biased in teaching political issues. It is the quickest way to lose respect from your students (and their parents) if you start proselytizing your own beliefs in class. It’s vanity and selfish to tell your students what they should believe. It is entirely my job to provide accurate and factual information for my students to then interpret the events for themselves.”
Harle said this was his fifth presidential election he’s gone through as a social studies teacher. But he did admit the 2020 election, with all its bluster and misinformation, has been the most difficult to cover.
“It’s a challenge,” Harle said by email. “But when you use facts to show the different philosophies that the candidates have (and both have that with President Trump now having four years on his resume as commander in chief and President-elect Joe Biden having such a long career in politics), it becomes easier for me to make the election about facts. I can share political ads for both candidates and we can compare those to ones in the past. If you rely on facts, it is a little easier to leave the emotion out of the argument.”
Harle had several former students reach out to him for insight and perspective, which is gratifying.
“That makes me feel like I have achieved something with my students that they can still recall and respect the thing and way I taught them in a way they feel safe to reach out,” Harle said.
Steve Roche, who teaches psychology, sports and society, sociology and AP world history, felt Wednesday was a historical moment for his students and something they should be a part of. He compared images of people walking through the Capitol Rotunda with Confederate flags and QAnon shirts to ones of the Berlin Wall coming down — purely from the sheer shock and disbelief.
“When you think about it, kids in high school right now were born in 2001 or 2002 at the latest, so none of them really have a concept of 9/11,” Roche said. “They don’t have a history-stop type moment in their repertoire, so they’ve never lived through something that significant.”
“And I think it is an incredible learning opportunity for kids. It’s a moment in time they will tell their kids about, so they need to be aware of what is going on. My general rule of thumb is to just be factual. I don’t believe my job is to tell kids what to think but to get them to think and encourage them to express their opinions.”