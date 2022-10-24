SEATTLE — The good news: Washington student scores in math and reading are either on par or better than the national average, even with the hardship of the pandemic.

But in one of the largest snapshots of academic achievement since the school closures of 2020, math performance among Washington eighth-graders appeared to be slipping faster than the mean during an already historic plummet. The scores were released over the weekend.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

