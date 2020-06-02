CASHMERE — Cashmere High School Leadership Class adviser Karin Blomquist loves to paint.
So when she saw an article about Rogers High School art teacher Tom Pettoello using a spray can to paint the names of the Class of 2020 on the football field at Spokane-area high schools, she thought she might give a try.
“We decided that because of COVID-19, we wanted to do something extra special for the graduates of Cashmere High School,” she said.
Painting the names of Cashmere’s 106 seniors on the football field seemed the perfect idea.
She called Pettoello for some pointers.
“I asked him a whole bunch of questions,” she said. “He told me how big the letters were and that he just does it free hand.”
Her enthusiasm started to waiver.
“I couldn’t believe it. I’m pretty creative and I love to paint but I thought he would use a stencil or something like that,” she said. “When I found out he did it free hand I was blown away.”
She got a reprieve when she offered his services.
“He said, ‘Why don’t I just come over and do it for you?’” she said. “I talked with my principal, Tony Boyle and he loved the idea. So, we hired him.”
Pettoello scheduled the four-hour painting job for Tuesday, starting about 9 a.m.
“Our last watering needs to be early that morning or late on Monday,” Blomquist said. “He said to cut the grass as short as we can cut it while still looking good and green.”
She isn’t sure how long the names will last, but the district planned to keep the water off the field until late Friday — the real date of graduation.
“We don’t want to ruin the football field over it,” she said.
Pettoello and his assistant, Carol McQuaid, had an audience.
“We are going to have a professional photographer (Photos by Drucille) while he is painting, and have a drone fly over so we can not only have a beautiful memory of the graduates, but capture the moment as well,” she said.
Pettoello painted the names of Wenatchee High School’s 470 seniors Saturday, a project that took almost six hours. Graduates and their families have been visiting throughout the day looking for their names and snapping photos. The names survived despite the thundershower that passed over Wenatchee.
Eastmont High School's Wildcat Stadium got graduate names Monday.
In addition to the field of names, Cashmere seniors and the community are participating in a senior caravan at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Yearbooks will be distributed Thursday, with book signing being done digitally.
The virtual graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, a video compilation of a walk-in procession and reading of the graduates’ names. For details and link to the event, go to the high school’s website.