MANSON — Manson teachers, staff, students and parents will participate in an emergency preparedness exercise Nov. 1 with the help of Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Chelan County Fire District 5 firefighters.
“We are not sharing the exact nature of the incident so as to better prepare our students and staff for a real emergency should one occur,” school district officials said in a press release.
The drill will include sending texts to parents using the district’s Bright Arrow messaging system, which is the reason for the heads up.
Each message will begin with “THIS IS A DRILL” to make it clear to parents.
Those with questions are asked to call the district office at 687-3140.