Wenatchee Valley Firefighters work to gain control of a fire in a classroom at Kenroy Elementary School Sunday, April 16, 2023. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings on the school campus. The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
EAST WENATCHEE — No one was hurt in a Sunday afternoon portable fire at Kenroy Elementary School in East Wenatchee.
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar said crews were dispatched to the scene at 2:39 p.m. Sunday. On arrival, crews located a fire in the attic of a portable building on the north east side of campus.
McKellar said the building "is pretty much a total loss." Damage was contained to the single structure.
Superintendent Becky Berg wrote in an email to staff that the classroom was used for student intervention support, and temporary fencing will be installed to restrict access.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Berg wrote in her email that arson is not suspected.
Berg said the district received clearance that the school is "safe to resume our normal Monday schedule."
Crews turned the scene back over to the Eastmont School District at 5 p.m.
