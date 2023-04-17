230417-newslocal-kenroyfire 01.jpg
Wenatchee Valley Firefighters work to gain control of a fire in a classroom at Kenroy Elementary School Sunday, April 16, 2023. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings on the school campus. The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

EAST WENATCHEE — No one was hurt in a Sunday afternoon portable fire at Kenroy Elementary School in East Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar said crews were dispatched to the scene at 2:39 p.m. Sunday. On arrival, crews located a fire in the attic of a portable building on the north east side of campus.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

