WENATCHEE — A fireworks show celebrating the accomplishments of Wenatchee and Eastmont Classes of 2020 will start at 10 p.m. Friday and will be visible from Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
The two school districts joined forces on the project. The show will follow the back-to-back virtual commencement exercises that will be streamed on NCWLife. Eastmont’s ceremony is set from 6-8 p.m. followed by Wenatchee’s, from 8 to 10 p.m.
Earlier in the day, Wenatchee High School seniors and their families also are being invited to participate in “Senior Day” events. The addition follows a push by parents and students for a bigger event. A group of students staged a protest at the school Thursday and Friday asking for a bigger and better graduation ceremony.
“We have received feedback from students, parents and community members over the last week expressing a desire for different activities for grads,” Wenatchee schools spokeswoman Diana Haglund said Friday. “We can and will add enhanced recognition activities on June 5th to honor our graduates and will look for whatever extra flexibility we can be achieved while being safe and working within health department guidelines.”
“Senior Day” is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Seniors are invited to dress up in cap and gown, load up with the family in a graduation-themed decorated car and stop first at the high school to receive either a hot breakfast (9-11 a.m.) or lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.), a copy of the graduation program, an individual picture in your cap and gown, group composite, and aerial of the class of 2020 lawn painting as well as any awards or honors received this year.
Next stop — after driving through the WHS “Tunnel of Teachers” is the Apple Bowl where students can take a “Senior Walk” past elementary and middle school teachers up to the stage.
Once on stage, names will be announced and families can get photos.
Safety protocols and social distancing will be maintained at all times. For details, go to the school's website.
Students also have their own website and will be featured in several publications. On Tuesday, actor Rainn Wilson (of "The Office" fame) posted a "Happy Graduation" message to Wenatchee High School's Facebook page. Other surprises are likely in the works.
Eastmont students also have an extra activity planned. A drive-through Senior Salute Day is planned for June 15. It had been set for Wednesday, but yearbooks won't be delivered on time, Principal Lance Noell said Tuesday in a Facebook post. EHS students previously had a cap and gown parade with a photo opp.
The Wildcat Stadium also has been painted with the names of the graduates. The stadium is open until 7 p.m. through June 3 if families want to stop by and get photos.
For updates on the events, see the school's Facebook page.