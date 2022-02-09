EAST WENATCHEE — Five candidates will interview next week to be the next superintendent of the Eastmont School District. Eight candidates completed an application by the Jan. 31 deadline.
None of the original eight candidates work for the district, said Bill Jordan of Northwest Leadership Associates, the search firm assisting the school board with the search.
Jordan said he would have more information on the candidates, including their identities and backgrounds, early next week.
Of the five, four live in Washington while Jordan said the fifth is “out of country.” That candidate has previously served as a superintendent in the state.
Three candidates will interview in person with the board Feb. 15. The two remaining candidates will interview Feb. 17. Interviews on both days will begin at 4 p.m.
Members of an advisory panel will sit in on the interviews to "individually provide input to the board on each candidate’s responses," according to a district press release. This panel is made up of 12 district employees and 14 community members.
Following the initial interviews, Jordan said the board will select three finalists to visit the district Feb. 22 through 24 for an additional board interview and to meet with principals, parents, students and other district personnel. Each candidate will also hold a community forum.
Jordan said following the interviews, the board may choose to do a site visit. The board will hold an executive session Feb. 24.
"There is the possibility that they may make a decision about superintendent soon after that," he said.
Current Superintendent Garn Christensen will retire in June after 15 years leading the district.
The current timeline aligns with the search plans he outlined at a school board meeting in March 2021, when he said the process could be complete this February.
