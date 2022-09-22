EAST WENATCHEE — The 1959 dedication ceremony of Kenroy Elementary School included music from the school band and an address from state Superintendent of Education Lloyd J. Andrews, among other festivities.
The event celebrated a new school that cost $337,000 to construct, with the state covering about two-thirds of the money and the Eastmont School District chipping in the rest.
“Eastmont has gotten a lot for that money,” said current Kenroy Principal Kristy Daley.
The comment came Tuesday evening as district officials and school staff made the latest stop on an all-hands-on-deck information campaign for a $185 million bond proposal that goes to voters Nov. 8.
The construction work would renovate Cascade, Lee, Kenroy and Rock Island elementary schools and Sterling Junior High and improve athletic facilities at Eastmont High School and Eastmont Junior High. It would also include repair work and upgrades at the district's other campuses and facilities.
By law, the sessions are educational, and several more are planned between now and the election in less than seven weeks. School principals, assistant superintendents Matt Charlton and Spencer Taylor, Superintendent Becky Berg and other district office staff highlighted the age and conditions of buildings in Eastmont.
They also answered community questions on the upkeep of current facilities, the bond and what would happen if it doesn’t receive 60% approval.
Kenroy’s recently opened cafeteria, the site of Tuesday’s meeting, is one of the facilities funded by a 2016 capital levy that added 20 classrooms and four cafeterias in the district.
This proposed bond would fund work that complements those projects.
The presentation highlights four reasons why now is the right time for the bond.
- Safety.
- The expected business growth in East Wenatchee and surrounding areas.
- The general increase in construction costs when a project is put off.
- The eligibility of $14 million in state matching funds.
Charlton said the proposal is a “Ford, not a Ferrari.”
At Kenroy, 601 N. Jonathon St., five portables would be replaced with a new, permanent classroom wing. Adding a new parent pickup/drop-off area would end the days of parents’ cars stretching down neighboring streets.
Student safety was often discussed during the meeting.
“We need to be able to sleep at night and know our students are as safe as possible,” Berg said.
A flier from Kenroy's 1959 dedication ceremony describes multiple buildings connected via covered walkways as a design that eliminated "most fire hazards" and allowed for an "ease of construction."
"Pupils in one cottage are not distracted by the activities of other pupils in other parts of the building," the flier reads.
But an emphasis on student safety has changed school designs, and that intentional decision is now a hazard 63 years later.
For a kindergartner at Cascade Elementary, the trip from their classroom to the main office to drop off a note includes a walk through a long outdoor walkway. Once they make it to the office, they then ring a doorbell and wait to be let in by a staff member.
“That is not best practice,” Charlton said of the outdoor pathways and exterior doors that allow people to enter classrooms directly from the outside.
The new proposal would replace the 60 exterior doors at Cascade with a single point of entry, a “line of sight supervision.” This would make it easier and safer for students and staff to travel between classrooms while protecting them from outside elements.
Similar projects would be undertaken at Kenroy, Lee and Rock Island elementary schools.
In response to an audience question, Berg said safety would remain a priority should the bond fail, but the upgrades would be more modest. Berg also assured the audience that building upkeep is a focus, with about 7% of the current budget dedicated to maintenance.
While maintenance extends the life of a building, sometimes a space is simply too small to fit current needs. The district’s bus barn at 345 6th St N.E. was designed for 12 buses, though Eastmont has squeezed 43 into the current space.
The proposed bus co-op at northeast corner of Grant Road and Perry Avenue North, designed as a transportation hub for surrounding districts, would include two canopies and a large building to house maintenance bays, storage areas, training rooms, offices and other administrative space.
This project remains eligible for $6 million in state matching funds.