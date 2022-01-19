Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Cathi Nelson has joined the seven-member board of the North Central Educational Service District. Nelson replaces Ed Daling, who resigned after serving 29 years on the board.

Cathi Nelson

Cathi Nelson

The NCESD provides programs, services and support to the 29 public school districts and roughly 48,000 students in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.

Nelson previously served as an elementary teacher, principal and superintendent in the Waterville School District before retiring in 2018. She now represents District #3, which includes Brewster, Bridgeport, Coulee-Hartline, Grand Coulee Dam, Mansfield, Nespelem, Orondo, Palisades, Pateros, Methow Valley and Waterville school districts.

Three other members of the board — Richard Johnson (District 1), Mary Kunkle (District 5) and Susan Albert (District 7) — were re-elected for another term on the board, according to a press release.

The NCESD is one of Washington’s nine educational service districts.

The other members of the NCESD board include Michael Musick (District 2), Larry MacGuffie (District 4) and Marcia Henkle (District 6).

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?