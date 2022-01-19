WENATCHEE — Cathi Nelson has joined the seven-member board of the North Central Educational Service District. Nelson replaces Ed Daling, who resigned after serving 29 years on the board.
The NCESD provides programs, services and support to the 29 public school districts and roughly 48,000 students in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
Nelson previously served as an elementary teacher, principal and superintendent in the Waterville School District before retiring in 2018. She now represents District #3, which includes Brewster, Bridgeport, Coulee-Hartline, Grand Coulee Dam, Mansfield, Nespelem, Orondo, Palisades, Pateros, Methow Valley and Waterville school districts.
Three other members of the board — Richard Johnson (District 1), Mary Kunkle (District 5) and Susan Albert (District 7) — were re-elected for another term on the board, according to a press release.
The NCESD is one of Washington’s nine educational service districts.
The other members of the NCESD board include Michael Musick (District 2), Larry MacGuffie (District 4) and Marcia Henkle (District 6).
