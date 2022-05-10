WENATCHEE — Former Wenatchee teacher and administrator Bill Eagle will serve as the district’s interim superintendent while the school board begins the process to search for a permanent hire.
The Wenatchee School Board unanimously approved a contract with the North Central Educational Service District Tuesday evening to provide superintendent services to the district for one year.
Eagle is the current associate director of Student Success and Learning at the NCESD. His experience in Wenatchee includes time as the principal of Columbia Elementary School, assistant principal of Orchard Middle School and a math teacher at Wenatchee High School.
"Prior to my role at the NCESD, I spent 25 years in the Wenatchee School District. It is a special place," Eagle wrote in an email Wednesday morning. "I am excited to walk alongside students, families, and staff during this transition while supporting the district’s momentum on current initiatives."
Eagle has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics from Central Washington University and principal and superintendent certifications from Washington State University.
“We are extremely fortunate to have the NCESD give us this opportunity, and I believe this is the right move that puts the needs of the Wenatchee School District first,” School Board President Martin Barron said.
The contract, which starts July 1 and expires June 30, 2023, will cost the district $303,891. The cost is broken up into four sections:
- $205,000 salary
- $65,399 for benefits and customary deductions
- $24,336 to the NCESD for “indirect fees.” According to the contract, this 9% fee covers “overhead such as utilities, equipment, insurance, taxes, maintenance, etc. ... a rate that would be similar to a district’s costs if such things were broken down by each employee in a school district.”
- $8,400 for travel reimbursement
Barron said during the meeting the contract is about what the district would spend on a contract with a superintendent.
"This is a good economic deal for the school district," Barron said. "When you pencil things out, it's very much similar to what we would be paying anyway, and it's got other, unpriced benefits."
The board voted unanimously on April 26 to move forward with a contract with the NCESD to find a replacement. Several educators, including Wenatchee Education Association President Monika Christensen, criticized the move as “rushed” during the meeting.
Board members said at the time that while they understood the concern, the timeline meant they had a tight window to select a path.
Christensen said Wednesday morning that she had received positive feedback from several teachers about the hire.
"They couldn't have picked a nicer guy, a better guy," she said. Christensen said she has prior working experience with Eagle during his time in the district. "I think they made a good choice of placing him in our district because he has a history here."
With an interim in place, Christensen said she hopes the district will focus on a few areas to excel.
"My hope is that we can take this next year and get really good at what we already have in place," she said.
In an email, NCESD Superintendent Michelle Price said the NCESD offers superintendent services to several smaller districts, including Palisades, Stehekin and Orondo. Wenatchee will be the largest district for which the NCESD provides the service.
Price said the move allows the district to “continue the momentum on their current initiatives, not cause a domino effect in their system, have familiarity with their initiatives, system, and staff, and enable the Board, Staff, and community to spend quality time in a search process for a permanent replacement without any concern that the interim desires the job.”
The board plans to send out a request for proposal for search firms in July to begin the search for a permanent replacement.