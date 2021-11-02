EAST WENATCHEE — Four Eastmont schools temporarily went into lockdown this morning following a report that a student may have brought a gun to Eastmont High School.
Superintendent Garn Christensen said the lockdowns were lifted after police determined the student was not on campus.
On Tuesday, someone submitted a safety tip that a student may have brought a gun to campus.
“We never know when those come in, is it a threat to do violence? Is it a paintball gun that someone left on their backseat? Is it an airsoft gun?” Christensen said.
Shortly after, at 8:31 a.m., Christensen sent an email to staff members that Eastmont High School initiated “an exterior door lockdown” based on the threat. Additionally, Sterling Junior High, Kenroy Elementary and Eastmont Junior High were asked to lock their exterior doors “until law enforcement is able to complete its investigation.”
Christensen said East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson as well as other officers came to the campus to identify the student and confirm whether a gun was indeed on campus.
Staff members received a follow-up email at 8:46 a.m. stating the lockdown had ended at the four schools.
“It lasted about 15 minutes, and then law enforcement said they had been able to confirm, and their report was not something we needed to be concerned about,” Christensen said.
The incident occurred while Eastmont High School was already in session and students were arriving to nearby school campuses.
This is the second recent security threat near an Eastmont campus. On Oct. 25, a weapon, which later turned out to be an airsoft gun, was sported near Eastmont High School. While the school did not go into lockdown then, additionally security was present on campus. Christensen said the two incidents are unrelated.
An earlier headline indicated the schools went into lockdown after reports of a gun on campus. It has been updated to reflect the report was a student may be bringing a gun to campus.
