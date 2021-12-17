Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College has named Greg Franz interim athletic director. Franz replaces Kyle Vierck, who is on administrative leave from the college through December.

A reason for Vierek’s administrative leave and departure was not given in a WVC press release. He started in the role in 2018. Vierck also has stints as the interim coach for both the men’s and women’s soccer teams at WVC.

Franz previously served as the school’s athletic director and retired from the position in 2018. He also served as the school’s basketball coach from 1988 to 2007 and served as full-time faculty from 2008 to 2011.

The athletic director position will be posted by the school this month, and a WVC press release said the search for a permanent replacement could take several months.

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?