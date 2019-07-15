WENATCHEE — Teaching strategies to help children of all cultures find their voice is the focus of a free workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College’s MAC Gallery.
The “Racial Equity through the Arts” class, sponsored by Wenatchee Art Education Consortium and Pinnacles Prep, is designed as professional development for classroom teachers and specialists, but is open to the general public. Clock hour credit is available.
The presenters are veteran curriculum developer Beverly Harding Buehler and Highline Public Schools Native American Program manager Sara Marie Ortiz.
Buehler, who received the 2005 Pacific Region Museum Educator of the Year award, presents regionally and nationally on arts education and its importance in closing opportunity gaps for children of color and those experiencing poverty.
Ortiz graduated from the Institute of American Indian Arts and Antioch University of Los Angeles’ MFA program with a focus on creative nonfiction. Her published work includes “Red Milk,” a poetry collection. Her poems have been published in Ploughshares, the Kenyon Review, New Poets of the American West and the anthology Sing: Indigenous Poetry of the Americas.
To register for the class, call Selina Danko at 509-264-7705 or email at selinadanko@hotmail.com.
The Wenatchee Art Education Consortium, an affiliate of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, is dedicated to fostering arts education in schools and in the community. Most of the consortium’s work since it was founded about 10 years ago, is focused on bringing professional artist in residency experiences to elementary school children.
Pinnacles Prep is a charter school, expected to open in 2021.