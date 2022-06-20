WENATCHEE — With students in Eastmont and Wenatchee on summer break, both districts will begin free summer meal programs next week.
The Wenatchee School District will offer breakfast from 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lincoln and Lewis & Clark elementary schools through July 28. Wenatchee has returned to serving meals inside of the school cafeteria. Due to COVID restrictions, the schools have offered drive-thru service for the last two years.
In East Wenatchee, free meals will be offered at Grant Elementary through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, at Sterling Jr. High from June 27 to July 28 from 11:30 a.m. to noon and at Lee Elementary from June 27 to July 28. The Sterling and Lee locations operate Monday through Thursday and will be closed on July 4.
Both sites offer meals to anyone 18 years old or younger
Local non-profit small miracles will also offer free meals between June 27 and Aug. 4 at several sites in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture also operates a summer meal site finder, which shows locations through the valley. To view the map, go to wwrld.us/summermeals.
