OLYMPIA — COVID-19 vaccines will be required for all school employees — kindergarten through college — and most childcare and early learning workers in the state, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday afternoon.
He also announced an expansion of the statewide indoor mask mandate to all people, regardless of vaccination status.
The announcements come with the rapidly increasing case and hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 across the state, including Wenatchee.
All K-12 educators, school staff, coaches, bus drivers, school volunteers and others working in school facilities will have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment.
The requirement includes public, private and charter schools, but does not include tribal schools. This does not impact students, regardless of age.
As with previously announced requirements for state employees and private healthcare workers, employees will not have the option to provide test results instead of the vaccination. And, just like the state worker mandate, employees may apply for limited exceptions to getting the vaccine, including legitimate medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs.
Individuals who refuse to get vaccinated will be subject to dismissal, Inslee said.
The vaccine requirement applies to those who work in licensed, certified and contracted early learning and childcare programs as well as contractors who work in license-exempt early learning, childcare and youth-development programs including coaches, volunteers and trainers.
The mandate does not include family, friends and neighbors providing childcare.
Inslee also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate, effective Aug. 23, to include vaccinated people. Previously only unvaccinated people were required to wear masks at indoor public places.
The expansion comes after the state broke the previous record for COVID hospitalizations, which was set in December. Every county in the state currently falls within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) substantial or high transmission, and each of the state’s 35 local health officers recently recommended all individuals wear masks indoors.
The mask exception includes office spaces not easily accessible to the public where vaccinated people are working and working alone indoors or in a vehicle with no public face-to-face interaction.
Small, private indoor gatherings where all attendees are vaccinated are also exempt. The Department of Health strongly recommends individuals also wear masks in crowded outdoor settings, such as outdoor concerts, fairs and farmers markets.
This is a developing story and will be updated.