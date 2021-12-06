WENATCHEE — A new proposal could encourage smaller school districts in the state to consolidate with much larger districts
Sen. Brad Hawkins pre-filed legislation Senate Bill 5487, which aims to provide districts with a 10-year revenue boost, on Monday. He will introduce the bill when the Legislature convenes in early January. The proposal provides a financial incentive to districts with fewer than a thousand students to voluntarily merge with neighboring districts.
Hawkins, a Republican, represents the 12th District. The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen, a Democrat who represents the 43rd district.
“If we were to redesign our school system today in the state of Washington from scratch, I don’t think we would ever design it with 295 different school districts,” Hawkins said.
The goal of the legislation, Hawkins said, is to reduce education costs. The average cost per student in the 2019-20 school year was $13,879, though several local districts spent considerably more. That year, the Palisades district spent $28,745 per student, while Waterville spent $18,799. Both districts are near Eastmont, which spent $13,738 per student.
Eastmont has 6,080 students, Waterville has 261, Orondo has 172, and Palisades has 25 students.
If any combination of those districts were to consolidate, Hawkins said it would reduce the money spent on central administration, building administration and facility maintenance.
The Manson and Lake Chelan School districts are another example identified by Hawkins; both districts spend more per student than the state average.
“School districts could do this today, and they could have done it 10 years ago, 20 years ago, and they’ve been choosing not to,” Hawkins said. “And all the while … the per-student funding to our school districts just continues to go up.”
In Washington, the consolidation process requires voter approval from both districts. Voter approval would still be required if lawmakers approve Hawkins' legislation.
“The whole idea with this legislation is to incentivize some of those smaller school districts to partner up with some of the medium- or larger-sized school districts, or with each other, and in the process, save money in the operating cost and also get an enhancement or a boost with the state matching grants for facility renovations and upgrades,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said he had discussions during his time as president of the Eastmont School District board about potential consolidation with nearby districts.
“I remember at Eastmont, there were a lot of conversations about potentially partnering with Palisades School District,” Hawkins said.
The proposed legislation is aimed to provide additional incentives for districts to choose to consolidate, as opposed to a requirement, Hawkins said.
To do this, the state would provide a 10-year increase in funding for both districts from the School Construction Assistance Program (SCAP). This program awards funds to districts that have previously approved construction bonds.
The would benefit both districts over the long term, Hawkins said, and provide both communities with renovated and modernized school facilities.
“The easy way out is when legislators just mandate things,” he said.
The bill is the latest attempt by Hawkins, who serves as ranking Republican on the Senate’s Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee, to reimagine Washington’s education system.
During the 2021 legislative session, Hawkins proposed legislation encouraging districts to consider an 11-month school year. The proposal did not ultimately pass, though Hawkins said it encouraged additional dialogue on the subject.
“Getting any bill through the process, in any year, is difficult,” he said. “A goal of mine is to push this issue and come at this whole school district consolidation topic from a different angle and a different perspective.”
Hawkins said even when unsuccessful, proposed legislation that moves an idea forward is beneficial.
“At this stage in my legislative career, I can celebrate the success of putting out a new idea and driving a statewide conversation that will hopefully lead to some positive outcomes,” Hawkins said.