NCW — Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, is seeking feedback from school districts across the 12th District as the legislature considers another attempt to lower the approval threshold for school bonds.
Currently, 60% of voters need to vote yes to approve a school bond, which funds construction, a rate school districts across the state struggle to reach.
In recent years, the legislature has made several unsuccessful attempts to lower the approval rate.
In 2019, Hawkins voted against a proposal to lower the approval needed to a simple majority. Hawkins remains opposed to lowering that idea.
Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig has indicated some version of the idea will likely come before the legislature again.
Hawkins sent a letter to 10 school boards, including Eastmont, Wenatchee, Cashmere, Lake Chelan, Manson, Cascade, Monroe, Riverview, Snoqualmie Valley and Sultan, asking for guidance.
"I do have concerns about lowering the threshold to a simple majority," Hawkins wrote in a letter to the Wenatchee board dated Feb. 9. "I support a simple majority threshold for school levy proposals, but I do not support that same threshold for school bonds."
In Washington, levies only require a simple majority to pass, though these measures raise lower amounts and the funds go toward student learning.
"Levies have short-term tax impacts and are subject to frequent reauthorization whereas bonds have long-term impacts, upwards of 25 years," Hawkins wrote in his letter.
Hawkins has frequently referenced his time as an Eastmont school board member when the district successfully passed a 2010 school bond. In recent years, though, attempts have proven less successful.
Two of Wenatchee's eight attempts since 1996 have passed, while only 51% of voters in the Eastmont School District voted to approve a $185 million school bond in November.
Both Eastmont and Wenatchee are in the early stages of planning potential future bonds.
"My letters to school boards encourage them to have these conversations in their communities and to invite the public into the discussion," Hawkins wrote in an email Tuesday. "This could be especially helpful to Wenatchee and Eastmont since they are currently considering developing bond requests."
In the letter to the Wenatchee board, Hawkins said he is interested in feedback on a potential compromise of a 55% threshold.
"I truly don’t know if a 55 percent compromise is achievable, but it is always part of the discussion," Hawkins said in an email. "Some legislators don’t want the voter approval percentage lowered at all and others want it lowered all the way to a simple majority. Those dynamics are challenging when trying to bring any proposal forward."
Hawkins noted any proposal would require an amendment to the state constitution, which means it would need 60% approval in both legislative chambers and a majority of Washington voters must also vote yes on the proposal.
In the Senate, the vote would need at least 30 of the 49 senators approval. Democrats hold 29 seats, and if they vote as a block, potentially only one additional vote is needed to send the proposal to the house of representatives.
Hawkins said Tuesday he is working to confirm whether the proposal needs 30 or 33 senators to vote yes.
Hawkins is seeking feedback from the boards no later than March 10 and plans to send out a school bond survey soon.
Hawkins said Tuesday that he is looking for boards to submit their positions in a letter voted on by the board rather than superintendents since board members may have differing opinions.
"As a school board member at Eastmont, for example, I didn’t support lowering the threshold to a simple majority, just because I was on the school board," Hawkins said Tuesday.
Monday night, Eastmont's board discussed the letter and opted not to take a position for the time being.
