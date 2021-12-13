EAST WENATCHEE — The two newly elected members of the Eastmont School Board officially started their service Monday.
Jason Heinz and Joy Dawe took the oath of office administered by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber.
Heinz replaces Annette Eggers as the District 3 director, while Dawe takes over the technically vacant at-large District 4 post previously held by Dave Piepel who resigned in November after moving out of the district. He had not sought re-election to the five-member board.
Boardmember Whitney Smith, who previously served as vice president, was elected board president for the next year. Cindy Wright was elected vice president. Meaghan Vibbert will serve as the board's legislative representative, while Heinz will be the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association representative.
It will be a steep learning curve for the two new members as Eastmont searches for its next superintendent. Current Superintendent Garn Christensen, who has been on the job since 2007, is retiring in June. The application window closes in six and a half weeks. The board currently has several executive sessions scheduled for February and March to select candidates, conduct interviews, determine finalists and potentially approve a contract.
Monday’s meeting is the only one in December. The board will next meet Jan. 10 at Grant Elementary School.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.