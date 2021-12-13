Purchase Access

EAST WENATCHEE — The two newly elected members of the Eastmont School Board officially started their service Monday.

Jason Heinz and Joy Dawe took the oath of office administered by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber.

Heinz replaces Annette Eggers as the District 3 director, while Dawe takes over the technically vacant at-large District 4 post previously held by Dave Piepel who resigned in November after moving out of the district. He had not sought re-election to the five-member board.

Boardmember Whitney Smith, who previously served as vice president, was  elected board president for the next year. Cindy Wright was elected vice president. Meaghan Vibbert will serve as the board's legislative representative, while Heinz will be the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association representative.

It will be a steep learning curve for the two new members as Eastmont searches for its next superintendent. Current Superintendent Garn Christensen, who has been on the job since 2007, is retiring in June. The application window closes in six and a half weeks. The board currently has several executive sessions scheduled for February and March to select candidates, conduct interviews, determine finalists and potentially approve a contract.

Monday’s meeting is the only one in December. The board will next meet Jan. 10 at Grant Elementary School.

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

