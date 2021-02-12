EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont FFA may not be out judging apples and potatoes, but the high school and junior high students are still keeping busy in the virtual agricultural world.
Recently, Eastmont FFA teams won first and third place in their very first national Minecraft competition.
Eastmont FFA Adviser Mariah Julson said they were trying to figure out a way to keep the kids busy with FFA, which is offered as a career and technical education program through the school.
“National FFA partnered with Microsoft where these kids are coming up with a way for different animals to coexist with humans after we’ve let them spring free because everyone has been indoors,” Julson said. “One of our people in Washington FFA, Denny Wallace, sent out an email.”
In that email, he mentions a challenge between Microsoft and the video game Minecraft where students were able to solve a world issue and connect it back to agriculture, she said.
“These kids said, we’ll try anything, we’re bored. We ended up trying it and placing,” Julson said.
Each team was given a scenario that presented a problem. They had to come up with a solution.
Sophomores Riggan Schwab and Brynn Kelley tackled the honeybee issue.
“(They) decided to create a greenhouse that had an opening for bees to come in and out as they please to help pollinate. They had ready access to food for humans,” Julson said.
The two students spent a weekend building and making sure it was in the PowerPoint they had to submit, Julson said. They finished in first place.
Eighth-grader Madeline Boersema was given a scenario of figuring out how to help wild horses.
“What she did was the overpasses over Snoqualmie, where there is a natural overpass for animals to get over major highways," Julson said. She won third place.
The students met weekly with advisers, but "they just kind of ran with it,” Julson said.
The students could have continued in the Minecraft competition, which would have moved into computer coding, but it didn't align with their school schedules.
“Considering this is the first year Eastmont has ever done this, they could not be happier. As soon as I saw it, I called them all. We were not expecting them to place,” she said.