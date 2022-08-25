Purchase Access

President Biden announced his administration will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those earning under $125,000 per year, or $250,000 per year for married couples who file taxes jointly.

Pell grant recipients or undergraduates with the most significant financial need, will be eligible for double that amount in loan forgiveness, according to the administration's plan. The forgiveness is unlikely to extend to those with private or school loans.



