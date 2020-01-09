SEATTLE — On Wednesday, for the first time under a new state law, Seattle Public Schools students were barred from attending classes if they lacked complete vaccination records.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 565 students in the district didn't have paperwork on file with their schools showing their vaccinations, immunity to certain illnesses or exemption from vaccines. By late afternoon, only 476 students were without paperwork. "We only had to exclude less than 1% of our students today," district superintendent Denise Juneau said.
That number is down from 799 at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Just a few weeks ago, more than 2,200 students lacked records.
Students who showed up Wednesday without proper paperwork were put in a room supervised by staff until parents were notified and picked them up.
In the days and weeks leading up to this deadline, school nurses and staff bombarded parents with pop-up ads on school websites, emails, text messages, phone calls — even an old-fashioned letter in the mail.
Some staff took to the streets: Denny International Middle School staff visited the homes of families without records over winter break, said Samara Hoag, manager for health services at Seattle Public Schools. Only one Denny student wasn't cleared for school Wednesday, she said, down from 147 just a few weeks ago.
"That kid didn't show up to school today," Hoag said. "The kids that were on the list got the message that they weren't supposed to be here."
Public-school students in Washington state are required to prove their immunity to several illnesses or receive a list of shots and boosters, which include the combined tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine (Tdap), as well as vaccines for chickenpox, hepatitis B and polio, and the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR).
Families have been able to claim certain exemptions from this requirement, but after a large measles outbreak in Washington last year, state legislators passed a law that prevents families from declaring a personal or philosophical exemption from the MMR vaccine. Families can claim a medical or religious exemption.