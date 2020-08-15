LOS ANGELES — How do we start school online? I have five children and one Wi-Fi hot spot. I can't answer the questions my children are asking. The kids have way too much free time. What took so long to come up with this schedule? We need help.
As a more detailed picture of the new online-only school day at many schools across the country emerges, a crescendo of concerns and questions is arising among parents, whose children will be expected to fire up computers later this month for the opening of the 2020-21 school year amid a global pandemic.
The broad outline for many schools is this: Students and parents will follow a predictable schedule that somewhat mirrors a traditional school day. And there will be more live, face-to-face time, via computer, with teachers and counselors.
But what parents are not seeing — and what many say they desperately need — is assistance with child care, a full school day, supervised activities after school and real-time academic supervision. All would be needed for them to return fully to work and for their children to catch up and keep pace in their studies.
And, while having a structured online school day should enhance learning, some parents worry that the new schedule and rules, which will require daily attendance, will result in more intense demands to carry out a role that many say they are not qualified to handle — that of co-teacher.
"The school district doesn't understand we're not qualified to answer a lot of questions our kids are asking," said Adriana Ruiz, a mother of five children in Cudahy who also serves as a caregiver for her 51-year-old sister. "That's the frustrating part. It's like the school's saying, 'Hey, we're here for two hours and then you're on your own.'"
Her children, ages 10 to 16, attend Cudahy's Elizabeth Learning Center — some are still learning English and others have special learning needs. She does not see her family's situation getting much better.
"I think it's a good start, but it's not enough," Ruiz said of the schedule. "You're leaving the children with a lot of free time."
The uneven instruction of last semester still makes Ruiz uneasy. She said that some teachers had been "very active" online, but most who dealt with her children were not.
"I still don't know exactly what the plan is, who are my children's teachers and what do they need to have before the first day of school," she said. "My kids are anxious."
While relieved that a plan is in place, some parents still have very serious concerns.
"The school year is about to start and we as parents are here sitting in the dark waiting to find out what's going on," said Koreatown parent Kellyn Gonzalez.
Last week, Gonzalez waited outside for hours in a heat wave with 750 other families to receive donated backpacks, school supplies and food pantry items in East Los Angeles. But she fretted that she'd need other sorts of supplies for the online education of Johnny, 6, Jayla, 5, and Jacob, 3 — all enrolled at Alexandria Avenue Elementary in East Hollywood.
Not one of her children has a tablet or laptop, she said. In the spring, they shared an older sister's laptop and one Wi-Fi hot spot. "I don't know what I'm supposed to do," she said earlier this month.
This problem is supposed to be resolved, officials said, when schools will begin handing out devices as needed, although they are not likely to go to preschoolers.
David Zarate, a roofing installer with three children at Belvedere Elementary in East Los Angeles, said his children stayed on top of online learning last spring because of his wife, Cynthia Moreno. He is grateful for the set schedule and live learning announced Monday.
"To know that there's a first period, that we're starting at 9 a.m., is really important," he said. "You can't have it like last year where there was like two Zoom meetings a week and you and your kids are just supposed to figure everything out."