WALLA WALLA — An independent report commissioned by frustrated professors released Friday questions whether Whitman College needed to make steep budget cuts in 2021, impacting student services and instructor compensation, among other things.
Whitman College is on sure financial footing, according to the report, and appears to be recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. Yet it has cut professor positions, truncated sabbatical programs and cut compensation — cuts not seen to the same degree by top-level administrators.
“Any claim that Whitman is in trouble financially is a claim without merit, and in hindsight, the reductions in salary and retirement contribution were not necessary,” wrote Howard Bunsis, a professor of accounting at Eastern Michigan University who has analyzed the finances of a number of colleges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college is indeed in a strong financial position, Interim Vice President of Communications Gina Ohnstad wrote on behalf of Whitman in an email to the U-B. However, she argued, the Bunsis report showed a lack of understanding of the college’s challenges and reasoning for the cuts.
“It is the strong belief of the college that the decisions made during the (financial sustainability review) process will set Whitman up for success in the challenging years to come,” Ohnstad wrote.
Bunsis’ review of the college’s finances was contracted by the Whitman College chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which operates as a faculty advocacy group.
Critical of what they perceived as uneven and unnecessary budget cuts and frustrated by what they considered a lack of transparency by the school, the Association announced in December 2021 it would be seeking a third-party’s perspective on whether the cuts were necessary.
A fundraiser launched to pay for the financial review, titled “Whitman College — We Need a Clearer Picture,” raised over $5,000 in less than a week.
Concerns predated pandemic
Talks of budget cuts began in earnest during the fall 2020 semester, when the college reported it was facing significant future financial shortfalls.
While the pandemic played a role in those concerns, it had only compounded existing concerns about a projected “demographic cliff” in 2026 that could lead to sharply declining enrollment, college President Kathy Murray said in an open letter to the community.
In 2020, Murray announced the creation of a financial sustainability review process, which was meant to review the college’s projected expenses and revenues and make changes needed to “future-proof” the college’s finances in the years to come.
Deliberating possible courses of action was difficult, Ohnstad said in her email, which is why the review included representatives of faculty, staff and students.
The FSR’s proposed cuts were made public Feb. 2, 2021, and included recommendations to reduce or eliminate positions that were not on a tenure track, as well as leaving some positions unfilled that were vacated by retiring faculty.
Later that month, around 200 students, faculty and alumni met on Whitman College’s campus to protest the cuts, arguing they would damage the institution’s ability to attract students and top talent.
At the time, some questioned whether the cuts were even necessary, arguing that the school had the resources to cover any temporary shortfall.
According to the Bunsis report, the college’s expenses were $14 million lower in 2021 than in 2020, including a nearly $6 million reduction in personnel costs borne largely by instructors.
During that same period, the college’s endowment ballooned by nearly $300 million, its reserve funds remained robust and its debt manageable, according to the report.
“The administration will claim that when they made the decision to cut in 2020, there was tremendous uncertainty,” Bunsis wrote. “However, their first move was to cut mostly instruction personnel costs. Even at the time, the level of reserves was very high.”
While the pandemic did cause a drop in enrollment and revenues for the college, Bunsis argued that “COVID is exactly what reserves are for: to deal with sudden and unexpected declined in revenues or increases in expenses.”
The college also received substantial COVID-19 relief funds, and drops in enrollment in 2020 have since rebounded, he wrote.
‘Structural budgetary issues’
In her email, Ohnstad wrote that the college made difficult budget cuts with more than the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.
”The FSR was forward-looking and long term, aimed at addressing structural budgetary issues, which means the decisions were not affected by COVID relief funds, the endowment growth in any single year or the size of one particular class,” she wrote.
The cuts from the financial sustainability review are being used to invest in long-term, systemic changes, she continued. The one-time cuts to compensation were a short-term reaction to the COVID-19 crisis and have been restored, Ohnstad wrote.
”Those investments are not represented in the external analysis, but funds freed up during the review process will go toward things like future innovation within the academic program and financial aid for future Whitman students,” she wrote.
”Making a Whitman education accessible to students from all backgrounds is more important than ever and is a priority for future funds.”
In an interview, Matthew Reynolds, associate professor of art history and visual culture studies who spearheaded the Association of University Professors fundraiser, acknowledged that the school relies on enrollment for a large chunk of its revenues.
He said it was good for the college to be prepared for possible declines in enrollment due to the pandemic and in advance of 2026.
But he criticized the college’s handling of budget discussions in 2020, calling the financial sustainability review “a terrible example of shared governance.”
”Despite the college’s claims that the review process demonstrated shared governance, faculty, students and staff on the committee reported being marginalized or dismissed,” Reynolds wrote on the GoFundMe page used to raise funds for Bunsis’ independent review.
He also questioned whether cuts were applied evenly, given the college’s budget concerns.
While instructor salaries faced cuts between 2017 and 2020, top-level administrative positions, such as the college president and chief financial officer, received steady pay increases year-over-year, according to the report.
”The president has said elsewhere, in other venues, that the college had to make some really difficult choices, that it did have to make some cuts,” said Reynolds. “But it’s hard to take that seriously when the administration doesn’t seem to be experiencing the same hardships in the same way.”
Reynolds said he hopes the report will allow stakeholders to have a more robust discussion about Whitman College’s future, especially with a new college president expected to start when Murray retires in July.
”I would like to see, personally, a broader dialogue on campus,” he said. “The cuts that were made as a result of the FSR affects the entire campus, and I would love to see everyone having broader conversations.”