Eastmont High School students prepare for the taping of a video bulletin in a new broadcasting class Sept. 22. Bryan Garcia, left, gets the teleprompter ready while Alex Auvil and Irlanda Rodriguez use a clapboard. Anchors for this broadcast are Hunter Baird, not seen in background, and Estefania Vidriales. The daily broadcasts can be seen on the high school's Facebook page.
Eastmont Broadcasting class teacher Shelley Charlton shows the Wildcat Rundown anchors a prop to use during the broadcast. The monkey is a reminder of dress-up day on Monday where students are expected to wear college attire for the start of Homecoming Week.
EAST WENATCHEE — The videos are light, informational and outline the day ahead for the Eastmont High School community.
The crew behind Wildcat Rundown, meanwhile, is a team of 28 high schoolers looking to be as creative as possible in producing the school’s daily news program from a conjoined classroom during the school's fifth period.
“They own it,” said teacher Shelley Charlton. “It’s their show.”
Videos are posted in the morning on the school’s Facebook page and the high school’s website on each class day. They typically last between one to two minutes, and a "dad joke" is mandatory for each segment.
Tuesday's for example, was "what do you call a sheep covered in chocolate? A candy baaaa," which resulted in sideways glances from the show's hosts.
Students handle the filming, brainstorming, script writing, production, editing and just about everything else, with Charlton in a supervisory role. With the guidance that segments should be “creative, but school appropriate,” Charlton has only vetoed a few student ideas.
“They do it all,” said Charlton, who took over the class this year. It has been offered at the high school since 2015.
Only seven students are currently slated to take the class for the entire year, which Charlton said provides a lot of on-the-job training.
"It's so much peer-to-peer training," she said.
The segments are fun and the class environment is playfully chaotic, but the work is taken seriously, with videos filmed several days in advance.
A school staff survey was conducted to see the type of content teachers and administrators wanted to see. Students have spearheaded changes to the production schedule to allow additional time for editing. Some students prep the lights and props and record segments in the studio, while others plan future segments in the adjoining classroom.
Once the scripts are approved and recorded, a fellow student is tasked with the editing. The behind-the-scenes work mirrors the real-world industry, with students using video-editing software, video-production equipment and teleprompters.
Travis Sydenstricker, a senior, said he enjoys the creativity the class offers, describing it as a “nice experience” so far.
“For me, it helps to not think of all the people seeing and just getting this job done,” Sydenstricker said.
Sophomore Nathaniel Collier took the class for three trimesters at the junior high last year. Collier said he has become much more comfortable with the spotlight through the course.
“I just feel like I kind of unlocked like this other side of myself I haven’t been able to project before,” he said. “When I’m in front of the camera, I just, I don’t know, I just let loose a little bit.”
With students filling so many different roles, Charlton and students said part of the fun is watching people find their niche. Some prefer being on screen, while others enjoy the technical work.
“It’s pretty cool to see everyone’s strengths in this class and how everybody works together,” said senior Layni Schmutzler. “Everybody brings something different to this class.”
