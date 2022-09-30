EAST WENATCHEE — The videos are light, informational and outline the day ahead for the Eastmont High School community.

The crew behind Wildcat Rundown, meanwhile, is a team of 28 high schoolers looking to be as creative as possible in producing the school’s daily news program from a conjoined classroom during the school's fifth period.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?