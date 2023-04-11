WENATCHEE — After 20 years on the board, Wenatchee School Board member Laura Jaecks will not seek reelection for her seat in the fall.

Jaecks made the announcement during Tuesday's school board meeting. She will serve the remainder of her term.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?