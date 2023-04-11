WENATCHEE — After 20 years on the board, Wenatchee School Board member Laura Jaecks will not seek reelection for her seat in the fall.
Jaecks made the announcement during Tuesday's school board meeting. She will serve the remainder of her term.
"I have been honored to serve for that time," Jaecks said. "My mantra has always been to keep the students at the forefront of decision making. And I feel that I have held fast to that commitment during my 20 years.
"There's been lots of great things that have happened during that time, and some struggles too, but overall it's been a fantastic experience."
Jaecks said part of the reason she announced her decision now was to give potential candidates time to consider running before filing week opens in Chelan County on May 15.
"I want to give folks ample opportunity to consider whether or not they have interest in throwing their hats in the ring," Jaecks said.
Jaecks said she will also be available to advise potential candidates for the position on "how they might approach running a campaign."
The move alleviates the potential for two current school board members to run against each other in the fall. Last year, the district adopted a voter-district system of electing members to the school board. Under the plan, all five seats on the board will be up for election in the fall, with two seats staggered on two-year terms.
Under the district's new election system Jaecks, board president Maria Iñiguez and Katherine Thomas could not all win re-election since all three reside in the same voter district.
When the filing period opens in May, one could now seek the at-large position, while the other files to run for the district seat. Neither has officially announced whether they plan to run for reelection, though in October Thomas expressed interest in the district reviewing whether she could serve the remainder of her original term.
The district’s legal counsel later advised the district that all five positions on the school board must now be put to a vote in November.
The other four members of the board can file for reelection during filing week, which runs May 15-19. At least one seat of the board will now be represented by a member from District 4, which encompasses much of south Wenatchee near the George Sellar Bridge and has a 54.6% Hispanic population.
Jaecks is a Wenatchee High School graduate, and has an accounting degree from Central Washington University, associates of arts degree from Wenatchee Valley College and a master’s degree in educational technology from City University of Seattle.
Jaecks said she is planning to throw a celebration in either November or December.
"What's next for me? I'm not really sure," Jaecks said, "I'm open to opportunities."
Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201
on Twitter @roland_mitchell
World staff writer
Digital Editor. CWU grad.
